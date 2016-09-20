Passengers teaser trailer: Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt fall in love…in space!

No movie premise in the last year screams ‘box office hit’ more than Passengers’, which will see Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence accidentally awaken early from hypersleep in the depths of space and slowly fall for each other.

The first trailer will drop today, announced last night by a 9-second teaser (below)

Here’s an exhaustive breakdown of every shot:

- Jennifer Lawrence being beautiful on what looks to be Earth (a flashback?)

- Chris Pratt being beautiful in the same location

- The weirdly evil-looking space ship they’re presumably travelling on

- Jennifer Lawrence doing her classic seductive crawl (see: American Hustle)

- Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt making out because cinema goers have paid their fee, damnit

- The pair standing before a burning star. All looks very Sunshine.

- Title card (obligatory minimalist typeface)

Here’s a little more on the plot:

Directed by The Imitation Game's Morten Tyldum, Passengers sets its stars in a futuristic interstellar spaceship transporting 5,000 colonists to Homestead II, in a journey set to take 120 years; leaving its occupants in suspended animation until the ship reaches its destination.

However, Jim Preston (Pratt) is roused from his sleep by a malfunction and faces the prospect of a lifetime alone, his ship 90 years from its destination; that is, until the realisation another pod malfunctioned and New York writer Aurora Dunn (Lawrence) has also been awakened. No prizes for guessing what happens next, as the two slowly start falling in love.

Passengers has been kicking around for a while, appearing on 2007’s Black List of the best unfilmed scripts.

"It’s one of those stories that really grabs you and you fall in love with it," Tyldum told Entertainment Weekly of the script. "It’s very smart and funny and clever and such a page-turner I couldn’t put it down. Every 10 pages, something new happens! At the same time, it’s a very intimate movie while taking place on this epic scale."

"For me, it’s a story about what’s important to live a full life. What are the things we need as humans? It’s not afraid to entertain, but at the same time, it asks big questions about what does it mean to really feel happy. Every generation has its love story. I feel like this is it. I had to do it."

Passengers opens in UK cinemas on 23 December.