  1. Culture
  2. Film
  3. News

Paul Thomas Anderson’s next film with Daniel Day-Lewis gets release date

It will take place in the couture world of 1950s London

Click to follow
The Independent Culture
therewilllbeblood2.jpg

Focus Features has announced that Paul Thomas Anderson’s new film, which will star Daniel Day-Lewis and has recently been filming on location in England, will be released on Christmas.

This will put the as-yet-untitled film in contention for awards at the 2018 ceremonies.

This project is a big deal for cinephiles, not only because it sees Anderson and Day-Lewis reunite for the first time since There Will Be Blood but because DDL hasn’t actually made a movie since 2012’s Lincoln.

  • Read more

Paul Thomas Anderson on filming Thomas Pynchon's 'Inherent Vice':

We know next to nothing about the plot yet, but it will be very different from 19th-century oil-prospecting in New Mexico, being set in the fashion/couture world in London in the 1950s.

Universal and Focus Features are behind it, reportedly winning the deal after a fierce bidding war with Fox Searchlight. The movie has a $35 million budget, PTA’s biggest since Magnolia ($37m).

According to Focus, the as-yet-untitled new film will see Anderson 'once again explore a distinctive and surging milieu of the 20th century through the new movie – the couture world of 1950s London.'

“Paul Thomas Anderson is a singular storyteller who has the ability to mesmerize audiences by creating complex and fascinating characters," Focus chairman Peter Kujawski commented.

"It is our privilege to bring Daniel Day-Lewis’ reteaming with Paul to movie lovers who have long hoped for their reunion.”

Comments