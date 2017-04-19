Disney is pulling out all the stops for Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar's Revenge, bringing back a whole host of familiar faces.

A previous trailer had already unveiled Orlando Bloom's return as Will Turner, now a barnacle covered-mess ever since he took over command of The Flying Dutchman, following his death at the end of the third film, At World's End.

Now, the Japanese trailer for the film has unveiled a surprise appearance from Keira Knightley, returning as Elizabeth Swann, in what's likely (unfortunately) little more than a brief cameo.

Johnny Depp's unstoppable rogue must, this time, face a new foe in the guise of former associate Captain Salazar (played with ghoulish delight by Skyfall's Javier Bardem); whose escape from the clutches of the Devil's Triangle has spurred him on a mission to kill all living pirates, with a particular target on Sparrow's back.

Salazar's Revenge certainly, so far, boasts the usual formula for a Pirates of the Caribbean vehicle: pitting a supernatural crew (Salazar's ghost pirates) against Sparrow and a young, beautiful lass (Kaya Scodelario's astronomer Carina Smyth) and lad (Brenton Thwaites' Royal Navy sailor Henry, son of Elizabeth and Will).

Pirates of the Caribbean- Dead Men Tell No Tales - Trailer

Kon-Tiki's Espen Sandberg and Joachim Rønning are directing; with the cast also seeing Geoffrey Rush's Captain Barbossa once more return, all alongside actual rockstar Paul McCartney.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar's Revenge hits UK cinemas 26 May 2017.