Disney's latest installment of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise bears the name Salazar's Revenge in the UK, a title that may finally make a little more sense with the film's latest trailer.

We focus now on Jack Sparrow's latest foe, in the guise of former associate Captain Salazar (played with ghoulish delight by Skyfall's Javier Bardem), whose escape from the clutches of the Devil's Triangle has spurred him on a mission to kill all living pirates, with a particular target on Sparrow's back.

Salazar's Revenge certainly, so far, boasts the usual formula for a Pirates of the Caribbean vehicle: pitting a supernatural crew (Salazar's ghost pirates) against Sparrow and a young, beautiful lass (Kaya Scodelario's astronomer Carina Smyth) and lad (Brenton Thwaites' Royal Navy sailor Henry, son of Will Turner).

The new trailer does also seem to focus more on Carina Smythe, who declares herself "a woman of science. I choose not to believe in ghosts"; though the evidence right behind her may challenge that conclusion somewhat.

Kon-Tiki's Espen Sandberg and Joachim Rønning are directing; with the cast also seeing Orlando Bloom's return as Will Turner, as well as Geoffrey Rush's Captain Barbossa, all alongside actual rockstar Paul McCartney.

Pirates Of The Caribbean: Salazar's Revenge - Trailer

Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar's Revenge hits UK cinemas 26 May 2017.