Power Rangers 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 are already planned

The Power Rangers reboot might not even be out in cinemas yet, but Saban Entertainment founder Haim Saban is clearly hoping for a blockbuster hit, as he’s got five sequels mapped out.

“We already have a six-movie story arc,” the producer told Variety.

It’s hardly surprising that there are plans to branch out a franchise (see: Avatar), but it remains to be seen whether there is the fan response to sustain it.

In the US, Power Rangers will open in 3,693 this weekend and is expected to pull in more than $30 million. Not bad, but given its $100 million budget it will need to follow up with considerably more to justify the sequels.

The original Power Rangers TV series were known for their kitsch quality, but Saban opted for the big budget, CGI-laden remake option with the new film.

“Today’s young audience is much more sophisticated,” he added. “Think about movies like Jungle Book and Arrival. The effects are mind-boggling. So does the young audience expect more? You bet they do - and they will have it.”