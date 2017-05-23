Sir Roger Moore has passed away at the age of 89 leaving behind a grand body of work including the role of James Bond which he made his own between the years of 1973-85.

Moore's Bond was considered extremely different to the one created by author Ian Fleming who was initially brought to life by first Sean Connery in 1964's Dr. No - his debonair, more seasoned take on the character seen as emblematic of the decade, even if his louche attributes turned some off (by his own admission he was “the fourth best” Bond).

One trademark of the character meant that a witty one-liner was never far away from his lips, and in Moore, Bond's wise-cracks took on a new life.

Below are a selection of the best. You can find our ranking of his seven Bond films, including Live and Let Die and The Spy Who Loved Me here.

Live And Let Die (1973)

Miss Caruso [after 007 unzips her dress with the magnet in his watch]: “Such a delicate touch”

Bond:“Sheer magnetism, darling.”

Bond [after Kananga blows up like a balloon]: “He always did have an inflated opinion of himself”

Solitaire: [after she and Bond first make love and he shares 'the lessons of love' with her]: “Is there time before we leave for lesson number three?”

Bond: “Of course. There’s no sense going out half-cocked.”

The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)

Bond: “Miss Anders, I didn’t recognise you with your clothes on.”

Bond [after being asked whether he slept well the morning after he made love to May Day]: “A little restless but I got off eventually.”

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

The Minister of Defence [afte rcatching Bond having sex]: “Bond, what do you think you’re doing?!”

Bond: “Keeping the British end up, sir.”

Moonraker (1979)

After Bond survived an encounter with a python, Drax said: “Why did you break up the encounter with my pet python?” “I discovered he had a crush on me,” Bond hit back.

Octopussy (1983)

Magda: [Khan] suggests a trade: the egg for your life."

Bond: “Well, I hear the price of eggs was up, but isn’t that a little high?”

A View To A Kill (1985)

Jenny Flex [discussing horse-riding]: “I love an early morning ride.”

Bond: “Well, I’m an early riser myself.”