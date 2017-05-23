Sir Roger Moore — best known around the world for playing James Bond — has died aged 89 following a short battle with cancer.

While the infamous spy may have had some fantastic lines, Moore was equally witty in real life, giving some spectacular interviews throughout his life.

Below are 15 of the best quotes from Moore, discussing life, money, acting, and marriage.

1. You can either grow old gracefully or begrudgingly. I chose both.

2. I enjoy being a highly overpaid actor.

Roger Moore: A life in pictures







16 show all Roger Moore: A life in pictures





























1/16 Roger Moore Chaloner Woods/Getty Images

2/16 British actor Roger Moore as Lord Brett Sinclair, whilst filming the action television series 'The Persuaders' Reg Lancaster/Daily Express/Getty Images

3/16 Roger Moore and Elizabeth Taylor in 'The Last Time I Saw Paris' Rex

4/16 English actor Roger Moore on set during filming of the TV series 'The Persuaders' Hulton Archive/Getty Images

5/16 Patricia Donahue and Roger Moore in 'The Saint' ITV/Rex

6/16 Roger Moore in 'The Saint' Rex

7/16 English film and television actor Roger Moore on location for the filming of the James Bond 007 movie 'Live and Let Die' Hulton Archive/Getty Images

8/16 Former Prime Minister Harold Wilson (1916 - 1995) meets American actress Barbara Bach and British actor Roger Moore at Pinewood Studios, UK Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

9/16 Roger Moore Moviestore Collection/REX

10/16 Actors Barbara Bach and Roger Moore, stars of the James Bond film 'The Spy Who Loved Me', sitting on the now-famous 'amphibious' Lotus Esprit at Pinewood House, UK, 1977 Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

11/16 Queen Elizabeth II greets Help The Aged Living Legend award winner, actor Sir Roger Moore, as compere, TV presenter Michael Parkinson, looks on at a ceremony at Windsor Castle Getty Images

12/16 Sir Jackie Stewart and Roger Moore Christian Fischer/Bongarts/Getty Images

13/16 British Oscar winner Michael Caine and actor Roger Moore after presenting a mini-coach to a children's charity in London Getty Images

14/16 Roger Moore and manager Alex Ferguson Getty Images

15/16 Roger Moore dons a Man Utd shirt before the Manchester United v Boca Juniors Unicef Benefit match at Old Trafford Getty Images

16/16 A cast of Sir Roger Moore's hands is displayed at The Odeon Cinema in Leicester Square Getty Images

3. I was not very self-confident with [women]. I got lucky occasionally, but with a lack of confidence.

4. Food has always been a passion of mine – see the waistline for proof.

5. The wonderful thing about age is that your knees don't work as well, you can't run down steps quite as easily and obviously you can't lift heavy weights. But your mind doesn't feel any different.

6. It’s easy to sit in relative luxury and peace and pontificate on the subject of the Third World debts.

7. It’s easy to sit in relative luxury and peace and pontificate on the subject of the Third World debts.

8. I don’t think I learnt too much, otherwise I wouldn’t have been married four times.

9. Of course I do my own stunts. And I also do my own lying.

10. I think a little bit behind George Lazenby I suppose

11. If you don't have humour, then you may as well nail the coffin lid down now.

12. I’d imagine his private life to be rather limited as he’s seemingly always on the job.

13. I don't think I've ever made any good financial decisions.

14. My acting range? Left eyebrow raised, right eyebrow raised.

15. On-set pranks should always be done while the cameras are rolling so that victims can’t retaliate.

Sir Roger Moore dies - celebrities pay tribute to Bond actor

Since Moore’s family announced his death through social media, numerous celebrities have paid tribute to the actor. Read our obituary here.