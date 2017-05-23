Though Sir Roger Moore will forever be that suave, wisecracking James Bond who lit up the screens in seven different adventures, his life off screen is one also worthy of remembrance.

The actor had been a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador since 1991, having been introduced to the organisation and its benefits by friend Audrey Hepburn.

"My curiosity got the better of me after Audrey Hepburn introduced me to UNICEF," he said of his work, according to UNICEF's website. "I wanted to find out more than just the facts and figures."

Over the course of the next two decades, Moore put those words into practice, visiting multiple UNICEF projects across the globe, with visits to Ghana, Honduras, and the Philippines.

In 2012, he was awarded the UNICEF UK Lifetime Achievement Award. His work with Kiwanis International’s Worldwide Service Project has also helped raise $91 million for the elimination of iodine deficiency.

Moore was also passionate in the prevention of animal cruelty, helping PETA to produce a video about the production and wholesale of foie gras; the addition of his voice to the campaign saw department store Selfridges remove the product from their shelves.

Moore died aged 89; in a statement posted on the actor's official social media accounts it was revealed that Moore had passed away in Switzerland after a "short but brave battle with cancer".

If you would like to make a donation to UNICEF, or find out more information, you can visit their website here.