Amongst the many wonderful things about Sir Roger Moore - his work as Bond, his UNICEF contributions - was the fact he was an actor who remained just as suave and charming off screen as he did on.

He wrote as Bond would write: filled with humour, intelligence, and a surprisingly candid nature, perhaps most evident in the wild and wonderful book he penned on his time making Live and Let Die.

Published in 1973, the book, sometimes titled Roger Moore's James Bond Diary, is a frustratingly rare find for fans; birth.movies.death., however, has done a good job of demonstrating why exactly it's such a fascinating read.

Its pages are filled with strange, humorous anecdotes; often detailing his brushes with Bond producer Harry Saltzman, whose treatment of restaurant staff he describes in great detail.

Most fascinating of all, Moore even claims in the book to have been privy to top secret information surrounding the assassination of JFK. He writes: "The rest of the day proved to be just as interesting, if in a different way."

Sir Roger Moore dead: James Bond actor and British icon dies aged 89

"Jim Garrison, the District Attorney of New Orleans, who conducted his own investigation into the assassination of Kennedy, invited me, along with a couple of FBI agents, to his office to view some film."

"I am not at liberty to disclose what I saw but it left no doubt in my mind that it was not Oswald who fired the fatal shot. Garrison's assertion is that Oswald was not acting alone but as part of a CIA conspiracy. An interesting conclusion to 007's five weeks in Lousiana."

Roger Moore: A life in pictures







Moore died aged 89; in a statement posted on the actor's official social media accounts it was revealed that Moore had passed away in Switzerland after a "short but brave battle with cancer".