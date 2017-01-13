Following Star Wars anthology film Rogue One, fans wondered how its characters could relate to future prequels.

It was revealed pretty immediately that Forest Whittaker would return to voice Saw Gerrera for Star Wars Rebels and that Felicity Jones actually has another film in her contract.

Now, fans are speculating that another character - namely Cassian Andor - could return in the upcoming Han Solo prequel following Diego Luna's very own answer on the Golden Globes red carpet.

In fairness, it's more what Luna doesn't say - he smiles, stutters and evades the question completely - but it's not a stretch to imagine that LucasFilm has considered ways of bringing back these characters, if even for brief cameo appearances.

You can watch the moment below.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story has proved a global box office smash, in the UK particularly becoming the biggest film of 2016 with just one day to go.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Clip - Jyn Rallies The Rebel Alliance

The as-of-yet untitled Han Solo film, starring Alden Ehrenreich, Donald Glover and Woody Harrelson, is being directed by The LEGO Movie's Phil Lord and Chris Miller.