Mark Hamill says Rogue One's Darth Vader scenes look like Steve Bannon's home movies

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story has become something of an unexpected political force in the past few months.

The allusions between the current political climate and the film's tale of a diverse group of oppressed individuals coming together to fight a fascistic empire became immediately apparent to many a Star Wars fan, with its message of "rebellions are built on hope" even becoming a fairly popular sign at protest marches.

A particularly bracing irony, then, to see the film playing on the Air Force One television as Donald Trump spoke to press about the Syrian crisis while on his way to Mar-a-Lago, amid reports he was being briefed about the options for military intervention (via The Telegraph).

After some particularly fitting snaps of Trump talking while a scene from the film involving Darth Vader played in the background started circulating the internet, Mark Hamill decided to jump in with a particularly witty retort.

"#RogueOne? I thought they were just screening Steve Bannon's home movies," he joked. Diego Luna, who plays Cassian Andor in the film, also took to Instagram to comment, "Apparently he loves diversity... but just in a galaxy far, far away!!"

​Hamill has long been an outspoken critic of Trump, even delighting his fans by recording several of Trump's most outrageous tweets as the Joker, having voiced the character multiple times.