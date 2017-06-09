The woman who was raped by Roman Polanski when she was 13-years-old is set to ask a court to end the case against him, the film director's lawyer has said.

Samantha Geimer said previously that she had forgiven Polanski, but this will be the first time she appears in court on his behalf.

Polanski's lawyer Harland Braun told the BBC: "She is coming with her husband because she is tired of this case going on for 40 years. She wants it over."

A court hearing in Los Angeles is set to get access to plea deal testimony from the 70s, Braun said.

Polanski, 83, is currently wanted by US authorities over the rape, which took place in 1977.

He admitted statutory rape and served 42 days in prison after accepting a plea bargain, but fled the US over fears that the judge hearing his case would overrule.

Polanski, who has dual Polish and French citizenship, was re-arrested in Switzerland in 2009 and spent time in prison and under house arrest before being released.

Swiss authorities and Polish courts have rejected requests from the US to extradite him.