What happens when the very creepy ghost girl from The Ring faces off against the very creepy ghost girl from The Grudge? We lose, definitely.

Two of Japan's horror icons are finally facing off in the ultimate grudge match (pun entirely intended); a battle between Sadako, star of Hideo Nakata's Ringu, and Kayako of Shimizu's Ju-On: The Grudge.

The film was greenlit after a fan-made, mash-up video of the two went viral, picked up by studio Kadokawa and the Japanese strand of Universal; now arriving on some major hype, after the two characters even turned up for the first pitch at a Japanese baseball game.

Sadako vs Kayako sees director/screenwriter Koji Shiraishi taking the wheel; known for the likes of The Curse, Carved: The Slit-Mouthed Woman, and the Kowasugi series.

The film will be released exclusively on Shudder, which essentially is Netflix for horror fans; boasting the largest online collection of horror movies and series, alongside curated lists from experts in the genre to help you make new discoveries and revisit old classics.

Sadako vs Kayako hits Shudder on 26 January. You can watch it here.