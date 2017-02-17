The first trailer for Adam Sandler's latest Netflix film has a brand new cameo-filled trailer - and it looks like the project will have the same fate as his previous two films to be released via the streaming service: mauled by critics, watched relentlessly by subscribers.

Sandler - the star of such films as Happy Gilmore, Big Daddy and Grown Ups - has gone full-blown Little Nicky for Sandy Wexler, a film which follows the titular goofy-voiced talent manager as he goes about his days in the mid-90s.

It must be said that for the project, Sandler has called upon an admirable number of Hollywood figures - Chris Rock, Dana Carvey and David Sp[ade all appear in the trailer, as does Conan O'Brien, Penn Jilette and Curb Your Enthusiam's Richard Lewis.

Netflix Originals 2017: All the films and TV shows to look out for







14 show all Netflix Originals 2017: All the films and TV shows to look out for

























1/14 A Series of Unfortunate Events: season 1 Starring: Neil Patrick Harris, Malina Wiessman, Will Arnett, Cobie Smulders, Patrick Warburton Release date: Out now

2/14 Riverdale: season 1 Starring: KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Srpuse, Mädchen Amick Release date: New episodes every Friday

3/14 iBoy Starring: Bill Milner, Maisie Williams, Miranda Richardson Release date: Out now

4/14 Santa Clarita Diet: season 1 Starring: Drew Barrymore, Timothy Olyphant, Nathan Fillion, Patton Oswalt Release date: 3 February

5/14 Ultimate Beastmaster Hosted by: Terry Crews Release date: 24 February

6/14 Love: season 2 Starring: Gillian Jacobs, Paul Rust, Claudia O'Doherty Release date: 10 March

7/14 Iron Fist: season 1 Starring: Finn Jones, Jessica Henwick, David Wenham, Rosario Dawson Release date: 17 March

8/14 Sense8: season 2 Starring: Toby Onwumere, Doona Bae, Jamie Clayton, Tuppence Middleton Release date: 5 May

9/14 House of Cards: season 5 Starring: Kevin Spacey, Robin Wright, Neve Campbell, Joel Kinnaman Release date: 31 May

10/14 Dear White People: season 1 Starring: Antoinette Robertson, Brandon P Bell, Logan Browning Release date: TBC

11/14 Okja Starring: Jake Gyllenhaal, Tilda Swinton, Lily Collins, Steven Yeun, Giancarlo Esposito Release date: TBC

12/14 Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later Starring: Elizabeth Banks, Paul Rudd, Janeane Garofalo, Bradley Cooper, Amy Poehler, Alyssa Milano, Jai Courtney Release date: TBC

13/14 Master of None: season 2 Starring: Aziz Ansari Release date: TBC

14/14 Stranger Things: season 2 Starring: Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown Release date: TBC

Despite the critical rinsing and dire Rotten Tomatoes scoring of the previous two releases The Ridiculous 6 (0%)and The Do-Over (5%), Netflix is happy with the deal it struck with the actor - especially considering the films both premiered at number one in every single territory around the world.

“The thing that is most global on Netflix is Adam Sandler,” said chief content officer Ted Sarandos.

Directed by Steven Brill, Sandy Wexler co-stars Oscar-winner Jennifer Hudson, Kevin James, Terry Crews and, of course, Rob Schneider. It'll be released on 14 April.