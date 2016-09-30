No one can accuse screenwriter Terence Winter of being lazy. Having created and produced Boardwalk Empire right through to its completion in 2014, he went straight to work on Vinyl alongside Mick Jagger and frequent collaborator Martin Scorsese with whom he previously worked with on The Wolf of Wall Street.
His next gig will be the planned Scarface remake.
According to Variety, Winter has been drafted to "polish" the latest draft written by Jonathan Herman which translates the same plot to a contemporary Los Angeles setting.
Actors in both The Sopranos and Goodfellas and their parts
Actors in both The Sopranos and Goodfellas and their parts
-
1/39
Lorraine Bracco as Dr Jennifer Melfi in The Sopranos
-
2/39
Lorraine Bracco as Karen Hill in Goodfellas
-
3/39
Michael Imperioli as Christopher Moltisanti in The Sopranos
-
4/39
Michael Imperioli as Spider in Goodfellas
-
5/39
Tobin Bell as Major Zwingli in The Sopranos
-
6/39
Tobin Bell as a parole officer in Goodfellas
-
7/39
Tony Sirico as Paulie 'Walnuts' Gualtieri in The Sopranos
-
8/39
Tony Sirico as Tony Stacks in Goodfellas
Copyright © 1990 Warner Bros. Inc. Credit: © 1990 Warner Bros. / Courtesy: Pyxurz.
-
9/39
Frank Vincent as Phil Leotardo in The Sopranos
-
10/39
Frank Vincent as Billy Batts in Goodfellas
Copyright © 1990 Warner Bros. Inc. Credit: © 1990 Warner Bros. / Courtesy: Pyxurz.
-
11/39
Vincent Pastore as Salvatore 'Big Pussy' Bonpensiero in The Sopranos
-
12/39
Vincent Pastore as Man with Coatrack in Goodfellas
-
13/39
Suzanne Shepherd as Mary DeAngelis (Carm's mother) in The Sopranos
-
14/39
Suzanne Shepherd as Karen's Mother in Goodfellas
Copyright © 1990 Warner Bros. Inc. Credit: © 1990 Warner Bros. / Courtesy: Pyxurz.
-
15/39
Frank Albanese as Uncle Pat Blundetto in The Sopranos
-
16/39
Frank Albanese as Mob Lawyer in Goodfellas
-
17/39
Tony Darrow as Larry Boy Barese in The Sopranos
-
18/39
Tony Darrow as Sonny Bunz in Goodfellas
-
19/39
Tony Lip as Carmine Lupertazzi Sr. in The Sopranos
-
20/39
Tony Lip as Frankie The Wop in Goodfellas
-
21/39
Frank Pellegrino as Bureau Chief Frank Cubitoso in The Sopranos
-
22/39
Frank Pellegrino as Johnny Dio in Goodfellas
-
23/39
Chuck Low as Shlomo Teittleman in The Sopranos
-
24/39
Chuck Low as Morris Kessler in Goodfellas
-
25/39
Paul Herman as Beansie Gaeta in The Sopranos. Was also Dealer in Goodfellas
-
26/39
Nicole Burdette as Barbara Soprano Giglione in The Sopranos. Was also Carbone's Girlfriend in Goodfellas.
-
27/39
Marianne Leone as Joanne Moltisanti in The Sopranos. Was also Tuddy's Wife in Goodfellas.
-
28/39
Daniel P. Conte as Faustino 'Doc' Santoro in The Sopranos. Was also Dr. Dan in Goodfellas.
-
29/39
John 'Cha Cha' Ciarcia as Albie Cianflone in The Sopranos. Was also Batts' Crew #1 in Goodfellas.
-
30/39
Angela Pietropinto as Helen Barone in The Sopranos. Was also Cicero's Wife in Goodfellas.
-
31/39
Susan Varon as Susan in Goodfellas. Was also Joan Gillespie in The Sopranos.
-
32/39
Frank Adonis was Guest #1 in The Sopranos and Anthony Stabile in Goodfellas
-
33/39
Nancy Cassaro was Joanne Moltisanti in The Sopranos and Joe Buddha's Wife in Goodfellas
-
34/39
Victor Collichio was Joe in The Sopranos and in Henry's 60's crew in Goodfellas
-
35/39
Anthoy Alessandro was a waiter in The Sopranos and in Henry's 60's crew in Goodfellas
-
36/39
Gaetano LoGiudice was Bada Bing Patron in The Sopranos and in Herny's 60s Crew in Goodfellas
-
37/39
Vito Antuofermo was Bobby Zanone in The Sopranos and Prizefighter in Goodfellas
-
38/39
Gene Canfield was Police Officer in The Sopranos and Prison Guard in Booth in Goodfellas
-
39/39
Anthony Caso was Martin Scorsese in The Sopranos and Truck Hijacker in Goodfellas
The reimagining from Universal is set to be directed by Antoine Fuqua who's no stranger to remakes - his latest film, The Magnificent Seven, is in cinemas now.
Al Pacino starred in Brian De Palma's Scarface in 1983 which itself was a remake of the 1932 version from Howard Hawks and Richard Rosson starring Paul Muni.
Winter, who also wrote 25 episodes of The Sopranos, has currently finished work on an untitled biopic on basketball player LeBron James as well as a film based on Mike Tyson that'll star Jamie Foxx. It's also just been announced he'll write the HBO movie about "Cocaine Godmother" Griselda Blanco starring Jennifer Lopez in the lead role.
- More about:
- Scarface
- The Wolf of Wall Street