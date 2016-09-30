No one can accuse screenwriter Terence Winter of being lazy. Having created and produced Boardwalk Empire right through to its completion in 2014, he went straight to work on Vinyl alongside Mick Jagger and frequent collaborator Martin Scorsese with whom he previously worked with on The Wolf of Wall Street.

His next gig will be the planned Scarface remake.

According to Variety, Winter has been drafted to "polish" the latest draft written by Jonathan Herman which translates the same plot to a contemporary Los Angeles setting.

The reimagining from Universal is set to be directed by Antoine Fuqua who's no stranger to remakes - his latest film, The Magnificent Seven, is in cinemas now.

Al Pacino starred in Brian De Palma's Scarface in 1983 which itself was a remake of the 1932 version from Howard Hawks and Richard Rosson starring Paul Muni.

Winter, who also wrote 25 episodes of The Sopranos, has currently finished work on an untitled biopic on basketball player LeBron James as well as a film based on Mike Tyson that'll star Jamie Foxx. It's also just been announced he'll write the HBO movie about "Cocaine Godmother" Griselda Blanco starring Jennifer Lopez in the lead role.