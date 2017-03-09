If the fight for Hollywood equality falls in the small battles, there's one genre that's slowly been seeing a breakthrough - the usually male-dominated land of the raunchy comedy.

Bridesmaids' wild success back in 2011 has seen a slow growth in female-led ensemble, R-rated comedies; from last year's Bad Moms and How to Be Single, and now the latest to hit cinema screens, Rough Night.

This one boasts a pretty dream team cast: with Scarlett Johansson, Zoë Kravitz, Jillian Bell, Ilana Glazer and (an Australian-accented) Kate McKinnon joining forces for the tale of a drugs-and-booze-fuelled bachelorette party that takes a nightmarish turn when a male stripper ends up dead.

There's some exciting talent behind the camera as well; coming straight from the always outrageous minds of Broad City writers Lucia Aniello and Paul W. Downs, with the former taking up the directing reins. It's also a great, rare chance to see Johansson indulge in a little comedy, considering she made her mark early in her career with her hilariously deadpan turn in 2001's Ghost World.

"Scarlett Johansson is a great actress — really funny," Kate McKinnon told People. "She improvises really funny stuff and it’s really rare to find the two rolled into one. And it’s such a cool thing to watch her just work. I sort of just sit there and go, 'Wow, look at that.'"

Rough Night hits UK cinemas 16 June.