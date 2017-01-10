This Scarface 'school play' version is all kinds of right

A video of Scarface reimagined as a school play starring child actors has drawn nearly 100,000 retweets in 24 hours, seeing a very young Tony Montana sat behind a mound of popcorn and castigating “those fudging motherfudgers”.

The remake distils the Brian De Palma’s classic gangster film down to its main plot points, with Elvira losing it with Tony, Manny telling Tony he’s in love with his sister and Tony going down in a blaze of glory - the kid uttering his immortal line “Say hello to my little friend”.

The video has caused a little shock given it was described on Twitter as a school play, but it actually originates from 2010, when music director Marc Klasfeld put it on YouTube. He used professional child actors for the short play, which was performed at a theatre in LA’s Koreatown.

What school decided that it would be a good idea to do a "Scarface" play?🤣😂🤣😂🤦🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/GOdArbWnQz — Steph LdaVoski (@StephLdavoski) January 9, 2017

Klasfeld told the Los Angeles Times he was “amused” by the outrage over the video at the time, questioning why critics didn’t then “speak out more against the sexualization of young girls in American culture or the relentless violence on screens of all sorts.”