Secret Cinema has seemed to confirm its next film will be - wait for it - 1993 Steven Spielberg classic Jurassic Park.

Organisers teased the news in a series of social media posts containing the renowned water-ripple scene deemed one of the directing maestro's most iconic alongside the caption 'Life finds a way" - a quote spoken by Jeff Goldblum's beloved character Ian Malcolm.

Secret Cinema has proved unafraid to tackle blockbusters in the past with Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back and Back to the Future events considered their most successful.

Life finds a way A post shared by Secret Cinema (@secret_cinema) on Jun 15, 2017 at 12:10pm PDT



The latest film to be given the Secret Cinema treatment was Baz Luhrmann's Moulin Rouge! (2000) which ran for approximately 100 performances transporting crowds of over 70,000 to Paris circa 1899.

Other films whose worlds have been recreated around different London locations include Stanley Kubrick classic Dr. Strangelove, post-apocalyptic horror 28 Days Later... and 80s favourite Dirty Dancing.

More details about how you can come face to face with a Dilophosaurus will no doubt arrive imminently - watch this space, as well as the official Secret Cinema website.