Sir Michael Caine says he voted for Brexit because he would 'rather be a poor master than a rich servant'

Sir Michael Caine has said he thinks British people voted for "freedom" in the EU referendum and "it will be alright".

Speaking to Sky News, the actor revealed he voted for Brexit and said: "What it is with me, I'd rather be a poor master than a rich servant.

"It wasn't about the racism, immigrants or anything, it was about freedom."

He added: "Politics is always chaotic.

"In politics you're always going into areas you've never been before, so you're always going to get lost and then you're going to find your way, and then it'll be alright."

The millionaire actor was speaking about Brexit whilst promoting his new film, Going In Style, about three pensioners who decide to take back what is "rightfully owed to them" by robbing a bank.

Asked whether he had thought about retiring from acting he responded: "You get paid a fortune for kissing the most beautiful women in the world - not a bad job is it? That's why none of us retire early."