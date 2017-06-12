Sir Patrick Stewart spent his weekend triumphantly drinking champagne from a shoe: 'Bravo! Good vintage!'

Sir Patrick Stewart enthusiastically joined Daniel Ricciardo in a 'shoey' celebration on the Formula 1 podium on Sunday, drinking champagne from the driver's boot with gusto.

The stunt has become Ricciardo's trademark celebration, and Stewart saw it a mile off.

"Oh my. I know what's coming. This is becoming a ritual!" the Shakespearean actor said, before adding: "I’d love some, yeah. Come on!"

Lifting the shoe to his lips, Sir Patrick drained it before declaring: "Bravo! Good vintage!"

"I’m proud of you for doing that. That’s something I couldn’t do," race winner Lewis Hamilton confessed to Stewart afterwards.

"You see how sweaty his feet are? There’s a lot of toe-jam in that shoe."

Stewart was undeterred.

"I don’t care, I don’t care!" he said.

"I made the podium for the first time! I will drink out of anybody’s shoes!"

