SNL parodied independent short films with help from Emily Blunt

Finding the courage and confidence to make films is, of course, something to always be commended and encouraged, but boy are there some frustratingly ambiguous and directionless shorts out there.

Saturday Night Live sent them up in a sketch titled simply ‘Short Film’ this week, which centred on the film festival screening of 'qua'.

The fictitious film, starring guest host Emily Blunt, was filled with amateur short film tropes.

Black and white? Check. Dutch tilt shot? Check. Extreme close-up of woman in anguish for an unknown reason? Check. Running through woodland? Check. French subtitles? Check. Completely obscure ending? Check.

Sadly there weren’t any more fake shorts in the segment, but they did hold a Q&A for qua, lampooning how there are often more cast and crew members than there are audience members at small screenings.

SNL has been doing well lately and having a field day with Trump, while British comedians are struggling to make an impact in response to Brexit.

