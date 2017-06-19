Though Spider-Man: Homecoming may technically be some grand unifier between Marvel and Sony, it's still playing entirely by the former's rules.
Speaking at Sydney's Supanova Comic-Con via Skype, director Jon Watts appeared to confirm that there would be multiple post-credits scenes for the film, all of which would be "worth sticking around for", as reported by Twitter user Tyler James.
That's not exactly outside of tradition; though Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 may have pushed the medium a little with five post-credits scenes overall, MCU films do have a tendency to stick in two on average - one as a mid-credits sequence, and one right at the very end.
It's likely they'll function largely as Doctor Strange's post-credits scenes did: one looked forward to Thor: Ragnarok in a scene between Strange and Thor directed by Taika Waititi, the other set up a possible Doctor Strange sequel with Chiwetel Ejiofor's Baron Mordo as the villain.
That means we might get a preview of Black Panther, or more likely Avengers: Infinity War in which Tom Holland's Spider-Man is confirmed to appear, alongside something more specific to the Spidey universe.
Although, considering the apparent internal conflicts over what actually constitutes the Spidey universe, don't expect anything connected to the upcoming Venom film.
Spider-Man: Homecoming hits UK cinemas 5 July.
