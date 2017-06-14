Though most fans will have quietly assumed Marvel and Sony had plans to stretch out their new Spider-Man for as long as possible, Tom Holland has now confirmed that there are, in fact, plans for a trilogy of movies.

We've known for a while that a sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming was in the works, with Marvel already prepping a release date for the film, but Holland himself (rather accidentally) revealed during a Facebook Live with AlloCiné that a third film is also planned.

"Yes, there is what we call the arc of the character," Holland responded to a question about his Spider-Man's own journey. "There is still a lot of room for Peter Parker and Spider-Man, especially, to grow in the next two movies"

"He’s definitely not the finished article by the end of Spider-Man: Homecoming and I really look forward to exploring the different ways he can grow up and... go through puberty I guess. It’s going to be an exciting couple of movies."

When asked to clarify whether he was indeed confirming a third Spider-Man film, he added: "There will be a Spider-Man 2 and 3… Yeah, well now you know, sorry Marvel. Whoops!”

Now, with these films presumably yet to hit official pre-production, there's always a chance that the trilogy will be cancelled if Homecoming fails to be a hit at the box office. But, really, is there any chance of that happening?

What's particularly interesting, instead, is whether this third film will be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe or not. Former chief of Sony Pictures Amy Pascal hinted that Sony and Disney's partnership would end with the second Spider-Man film, though this could have been a small white lie to hide plans for the third one.

That said, Sony seem very keen to launch their own Spider-Man universe with the Venom solo picture, starring Tom Hardy, and plans for a Silver Sable and Black Cat team-up film.

Spider-Man: Homecoming hits UK cinemas 5 July.