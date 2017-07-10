A Nepalese newspaper has accidentally printed a parody Spider-Man: Homecoming poster featuring Donald Trump.

The Himalayan Times seems to have assumed this was an official Marvel one-sheet considering it featured the fake poster in print as well as on its digital copy, as one Reddit user pointed out.

The poster was created by artist Mike Mitchell back in May, itself a spoof of the official Marvel poster which raised several eyebrows due to its crowdedness.

The photo used of Trump is the one that was taken during his meet with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulazizin which has since gone down in meme history. Also on the poster is DC superhero Batman.

You can take a look at the full thing below.

A newspaper in Nepal used my photoshopped Spider-Man poster. (Via Reddit) pic.twitter.com/kXFBnPonCD — Mike Mitchell (@sirmitchell) July 8, 2017



This isn't the first newspaper gaffe affiliated with Trump imagery to have occurred this year. In February, a Dominican Republic publication used a photo of Alec Baldwin's Saturday Night Live impersonation in place of the actual President.

Comicbook.com reports that, in 2013, a Chinese cinema accidentally used a photoshopped poster for Thor: The Dark World showing Chris Hemsworth's Norse God in a tender embrace with Loki (Tom Hiddleston).

Spider-Man: Homecoming marks Tom Holland's first lead adventure as the web-slinger following his debut in Captain America: Civil War in 2016 and it's proved a box office smash. You can find our breakdown of the post-credits scenes here as well as a compilation of all the Easter Eggs you might have missed.