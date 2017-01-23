Star Wars 8 gets official title: The Last Jedi

Star Wars: Episode VIII, the franchise's next outing which has been directed by Looper's Rian Johnson, has been officially christened The Last Jedi.

"It's official. STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI is the next chapter of the Skywalker saga. This December," Disney confirmed.

The title is pretty ambiguous. It could be a reference to protagonist Rey, her new mentor Luke or a whole faction of followers as the plural of 'jedi' is of course 'jedi'.

The Last Jedi will see Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong'o, Domhnall Gleeson, Anthony Daniels, Gwendoline Christie and Andy Serkis all return, with new cast members in unconfirmed roles including Benicio del Toro, Laura Dern, and Kelly Marie Tran.

It will mark the last time we see Carrie Fisher as General Leia in any way shape or form (the film wrapped filming prior to her death) as Disney has stated that it will not try and recreate her character using CGI in Star Wars: Episode IX.

This is not the only piece of Star Wars news to break today, with Woody Harrelson confirming that he will play Garris Shrike in the standalone young Han Solo movie, a mentor to the beloved smuggler.

This spin-off will plug the hole in between The Last Jedi and Episode IX, which is the last officially announced film in the series as it stands, though there is still talk of another standalone in 2021 centred on bounty hunter Boba Fett.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi opens in UK and US cinemas on 15 December, 2017.