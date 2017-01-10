Following the release of Rogue One, avid Star Wars fans are already gearing up for Episode VIII, despite the title having not been released yet.

Speaking about the future film, which reaches cinemas in December, director Rian Johnson revealed the film will pick up immediately where The Force Awakens left us.

“I don’t want to skip ahead two years,” Johnson told USA Today. “I want to see the very next moment of what happens.”

Offering other tidbits, Johnson - who previously helmed Looper and various episodes of Breaking Bad - revealed that “a large part of the movie” will address where Luke was between episodes VI and VII.

The story, of course, will also focus on Rey tackling her newly realised connection to the Force, the director saying: “She’s taking her first step to coming to terms with this thing inside her that she never knew was there and is just starting to reveal its potential.”

Following Carrie Fisher’s death towards the end of 2016, Disney have reportedly questioned how her character, Princess Leia, will feature in Episode VIII.

The actress finished filming with Johnson but, because of her extended role in Episode IX, the studio is reportedly considering rejigging the film as a result. Whether they will us CGI, as seen in Rogue One, remains to be seen.