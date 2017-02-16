The first trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi is strongly expected to appear at a panel attended by the film's director Rian Johnson.

According to StarWars.com, Johnson will be joined by Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy at the event taking place in Orlando, Florida in April.

While there's been no official confirmation that the trailer will arrive, will remember that the first full look at JJ Abrams' Episode VII: The Force Awakens dropped at the 2015 event which took place in Anaheim, California.

Both Johnson and Kennedy appeared together at last year's fan celebration in London, where they were joined by several cast members of prequel spinoff Rogue One including Ben Mendelsohn.

Earlier this week, keen-eyed fans spotted a tweak on the Star Wars website involving the relationship between characters Rey (Daisy Ridley) and Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) while a fresh leak seems to have revealed key plot details and news of upcoming cameos.

Star Wars Celebration Orlando takes place April 13-16. Star Wars: Episode VIII - The last Jedi will be released 18 December 2017.