Excitement for the eighth instalment of the main Star Wars saga has reached a new high following further plot details leaking and the first The Last Jedi panel being announced.

Now, thanks to some Star Wars-themed toy packaging, we have our first look at Rey, Poe and Finn in their Las Jedi outfits.

While there are no surprises with regards Poe and Finn, Daisy Ridley’s Rey has her hair in a notably new style and is wielding Anakin and Luke Skywalker’s lightsaber.

John Boyega is also still wearing Poe’s jacket, given to him during The Force Awakens, while Oscar Isaac’s Poe looks fully kitted out in X-wing gear.





Story-wise, there’s little else to gain from the minimal new image, Disney having yet to comment on the new revelations.

Meanwhile, the announcement that April’s Star Wars Celebration will have a The Last Jedi panel has many speculating tha the first trailer will be revealed at the event.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi reaches cinemas 15 December.