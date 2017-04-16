Star Wars Battlefront II trailer reveals Kylo Ren, Rey, and Darth Maul

The hype may have focused in on The Last Jedi at this year’s Star Wars Celebration – taking place in Orlando, Florida – yet there’s another Star Wars-related release in 2017 that’s getting fans particularly excited: Battlefront II, the epic sequel to 2015’s reboot of the classic gaming series.

A panel for the game saw the release of its very first trailer, honing in on its single-player mode story, a move that marks a major shift from its previously multi-player only approach.

A major move for the Star Wars franchise as a whole, too; developers spoke extensively to players, discovering that they didn’t want to play the same stories of the films. The result here is that Battlefront II will actually take place from the point of view of the Empire, specifically that of Iden Versio.

A commander of the elite Inferno Squadron, a new special forces created especially for the game in conjunction with Lucasfilm, Versio’s journey begins the moment the second Death Star explodes, which usually marks the end of The Return of the Jedi.

Yet, here, it’s the start of Versio’s story, which spans from the end of the original trilogy to the beginning of the new, with The Force Awakens. Players will be able to explore brand new planets, as well, including Vardos, Versio’s home planet; a prosperous city that’s willingly joined the Empire and believes fervently in its ideologies.

However, the single-player campaign will allow gamers to play as some of the franchise’s classic characters, from Luke Skywalker to Kylo Ren; when it comes to the traditional multiplayer mode, those options expand to the likes of Darth Maul and Rey, too.

Indeed, it’s been confirmed multiplayer mode will cover all eras of Star Wars, from the prequel trilogy, the original, to the new films; alongside in-depth features such as character classes, it’s guaranteed Battlefront II will be a sure highlight of this year’s games.

Star Wars Battlefront II will be released 17 November.