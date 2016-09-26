Star Wars exhibition coming to London's The O2 to feature over 200 props

Star Wars fans may be prepping to get their kicks with the upcoming Rogue One, yet those in London are in for an extra special treat.

Star Wars Identities: The Exhibition is continuing its world tour with a stop at London's The O2; which promises to offer visitors the chance to experience the world and characters of the original Star Wars trilogy, its prequels, and TV's Clone Wars in a whole new way.

In collaboration with Lucasfilm, Montreal's X3 Productions has utilised an extensive archive collection of some 200 props, models, costumes, and artwork to create an utterly unique approach to the films; exploring the sciences of identity, both in how the characters are shaped and how we, in turn, shape our own identities.

Visitors will be able to embark on an interactive identity quest, leaving the exhibition with their own personalised and unique Star Wars character. Will you end up a fighter-pilot Ewok? Or a Twi'lek bounty hunter?

"This exhibition offers a fresh perspective on the beloved characters of Star Wars," says Jacques-André Dupont, President and Executive Producer of X3 Productions. "We get a deeper understanding of their identities, and, at the same time, we get a deeper understanding of our own."

Rogue One - Star Wars Official International Trailer

"The collection, the interactive components, and the scientific content work hand in hand here to create a seamless and exciting experience for our visitors. It’s a character-driven adventure into identity.”

The exhibition will run at The O2 from 18 November 2016 to 3 September 2017.

Tickets go on general sale from 9AM on 30 September; you can purchase them here.