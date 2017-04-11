Star Wars announce new 'Force For Change' campaign, offering you the chance to be in the Han Solo movie

Daisy Ridley and Mark Hamill have launched the new Star Wars “Force for Change” charity fundraiser, aimed at celebrating the Skywalker saga’s 40th anniversary.

Money raised by the campaign goes to Starlight Children’s Foundation, a charity that helps young patients suffering from a serious or terminal illness, and UNICEF.

As an incentive, Star Wars are offering three excellent prizes, the theme “Past, Present and Future” running throughout. They include a visit to Skywalker Ranch, tickets to The Last Jedi premiere, and — best of all — a chance to appear in the upcoming Han Solo film.

In a fun video, Ridley and Hamill talk about the prizes, the Luke Skywalker actor poking fun at Ridley. Watch below.

The contest runs from the 11 April to the 11 May, a new winner being selected at the end of every week. You can enter here.

Meanwhile, the trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi — the eighth instalment in the franchise — is expected to debut this Friday as part of the Orlando Star Wars Celebration. We’ll update with the latest when we get it.