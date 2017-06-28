A fresh report has shed light on the events leading to the firing of directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller from the forthcoming Han Solo prequel.

The 21 Jump Street filmmakers were given their marching orders midway through production after “deep fundamental differences” with LucasFilm producers Kathleen Kennedy and Lawrence Kennedy over their “screwball comedy angle” which was reportedly turning Harrison Ford's legendary character into one akin to Jim Carrey's Ace Ventura.

According to a Star Wars fansite, their directorial style was “starting to interfere with what the character is really about” which sparked concerns among actor Alden Ehrenreich who is said to be the one who first brought it to Kennedy's attention.

The anonymous claims state that Ehrenreich “let his concerns be known to one of the producers, who then told Kennedy about it, which led to her decision to look over the existing footage.”

Earlier reports suggested that studio bosses hired acting coaches for Ehrenreich after becoming unsatisfied with his initial performance.

Ron Howard (Apollo 13, The Da Vinci Code) is now overseeing the film which will be released May 2017.

Upon his appointment, Kennedy said: “At Lucasfilm, we believe the highest goal of each film is to delight, carrying forward the spirit of the saga that George Lucas began forty years ago.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi Celebration 2017 - The Last Jedi Panel

“With that in mind, we’re thrilled to announce that Ron Howard will step in to direct the untitled Han Solo film. We have a wonderful script, an incredible cast and crew, and the absolute commitment to make a great movie. Filming will resume the 10th of July.”