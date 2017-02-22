The ensemble set to appear in the upcoming Han Solo prequel has been officially confirmed following the release of a first cast photo.

As was previously reported, Hail, Caesar! sensation Alden Ehrenreich will play the iconic space smuggler made famous by Harrison Ford in the original Star Wars trilogy while Donald Glover will be appearing as his partner-in-crime, Lando Calrissian, who first appeared in The Empire Strikes Back (1980) played by Billy Dee Williams.

Game of Thrones actor Emilia Clarke (Daenerys) will also appear alongside Woody Harrelson, Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Thandie Newton who most recently stole scenes in HBO series Westworld.

The second of three planned prequels following Gareth Edwards' globally-successful Rogue One is being directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the duo behind hit films 21 Jump Street and The LEGO Movie.

“Watching such inspired people from all over the world, with such unique voices, come together for the sole purpose of making art, is nothing short of miraculous,” they said.

“We can't think of anything funny to say, because we just feel really moved, and really lucky.”

It's also been confirmed that Peter Mayhew won't be returning as Chewbacca with Joonas Suotamo donning the Wookie outfit instead.

Lawrence and Jon Kasdan have written the script which is being translated by both Star Wars veterans and new additions.

The as-of-yet untitled Han Solo prequel will be released May 2018.