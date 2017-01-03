Star Wars: Han Solo release date rumoured to have been pushed back

Although Rogue One only reached UK cinemas in December last year, the Star Wars spin-off still managed to become 2016’s highest grossing film, overtaking Fantastic Beasts on the very last day.

Having already delayed Episode VIII from May until December this year, Disney is reportedly moving the release of their second spin-off - their currently untitled Han Solo film - from May 2018 to December that year.

Numerous sources in the cinema industry have reportedly told Making Star Wars that Disney is delaying the film for a 13 December 2018 release, with the possibility of changing once more.

While still only a rumour, with Rogue One and The Force Awakens having proven hugely successful in the run-up to Christmas, it would not be surprising if Disney once again wanted to release the next instalment that same month.

For the meantime, Star Wars: Han Solo’s official release date remains 25 March 2018. Recently, Game of Thrones actor Emilia Clarke and Atlanta’s Donald Glover joined the cast of Christopher Miller and Phil Lord’s film.