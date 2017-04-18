It's been assumed for a while that audiences would find out who Rey's parents were in Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Is she a Skywalker? A Kenobi? Or is she even Kylo Ren's sister? All of these options are seemingly possible at the moment, though the answer might actually not be so simple.

While attending Star Wars Celebration - taking place in Orlando, Florida - director Rian Johnson confirmed to Good Morning America that the issue is something that will "be addressed in the movie".

When pushed as to whether the film would at least clarify the identity of Rey's parents, however, Johnson hesitated: "It depends on – I can’t say. I was about to say something. You almost got me!"

"It will absolutely be addressed in the movie," he added. "It’s tough, because this is the other element of the secrecy of it all. There are lots of surprises in this movie. There [are] lots of twists and turns, and I really want people to experience those when they see the movie for the first time. How we address that and how you feel about it and what happens with that is one of them."



Johnson may just be attempting to cloud the matter as much as he can so as to keep audiences in the dark, or it may be a genuine reaction to what's far from a straightforward answer. Will Rey's parents be known to audiences, or will the importance lie more in where they fit into the Star Wars universe than on their actual identities? Were they jedis? Or just a couple of relative nobodies?

We'll find out when Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits UK cinemas 15 December.