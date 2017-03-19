Star Wars fans are slowly gearing up for some grand revelations when The Last Jedi finally hits screens and unveils the fate of Luke Skywalker.

Until then, star Mark Hamill decided to dial things straight back to Luke's humble beginnings, and specifically the actor's first day on set for the filming of 1977's Star Wars: A New Hope.

Taking to Twitter, he shared 'perhaps the very first' shot of himself in costume on location in Tunisia, the stand-in for Luke's home planet of Tatooine.

You can see him prepping himself for the very first shot of the day, which would see him emerging from his home for the robot auction, where his uncle Owen purchases R2-D2 and C-3PO from the Jawas.

There's been plenty of speculation as to what Luke's future role in the franchise will be, especially following the revelation Episode VIII's title will be The Last Jedi; a word which can frustratingly apply both to the singular and to the plural.

Taken in Tunisia early morning Day #1 waiting for my 1st shot (emerging from home for robot auction)-Perhaps the very 1st #LukePic #SW pic.twitter.com/WMCGnWCotP — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) March 18, 2017



Is Luke the last Jedi? Is it Rey (Daisy Ridley)? Or is it both of them? Or an even larger number?

We'll find out when Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits UK cinemas on 15 December.