Following Disney revealing the title for Star Wars Episode VIII, fans’ attention has squarely turned towards the upcoming adventure.

However, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story has yet to be released on DVD and Blu-ray, meaning there’s plenty more promotional material from the spin-off to come.

Thanks to Industrial Light & Magic being nominated for the visual effects Oscar, the company has released a video showing how they created CGI Tarkin seen in the film.

Peter Cushing - who played the role in the original films - died in 1994, his estate giving Disney permission to use his likeness in Rogue One.

Actor Guy Henry - best known for his work on Holby City and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - played the character, Cushing’s face being digitally placed over the top.

Following initial screenings of Rogue One, the morality of digitally 'bringing someone back' was questioned, many critics wondering whether we are witnessing a new Hollywood trend.

Every lightsaber in Star Wars history (films)







12 show all Every lightsaber in Star Wars history (films)





















1/12 General Grievous The general played a big part in the Clone Wars, collecting dead Jedi's lightsaber's along the way and using them to do a crazy spin-attack. Unfortunately, they all get cut off by Obi-Wan just a little too quickly.

2/12 Qui-Gon Jinn Obi-Wan's master really didn't have too much time on screen, but his battles with Darth Maul will go down as some of the best in Star Wars history.

3/12 The Emperor It was a little weird seeing The Emperor, at this stage Palpatine, getting out a lightsaber and battling Jedi. Much better when just using Force lightning!

4/12 Anakin Skywalker/Luke Skywalker/Finn Now, this one really does have some history, travelling down the generations of Skywalkers, and briefly using by Finn in The Force Awakens. Of course, **Spoiler** someone else also uses the saber after it calls to them, could they be a Skywalker to?

5/12 Darth Vader The first red-lightsaber we ever saw on screen: the definition of evil and an iconic weapon.

6/12 Yoda Again, a little odd seeing a character from the Original Trilogy using a saber, especially when he was jumping around after putting down his walking cane. Ah well, doesn't stop Yoda being a brilliant mentor to Luke.

7/12 Mace Windu Samuel L. Jackson managed to someone get George Lucas to give him a purple lightsaber, just to stand out from the rest of the crowd. That's one bad*ss motherlightsaber.

8/12 Obi-Wan Sure, Obi-Wan managed to lose his saber on countless occasions throughout the prequels, but at least he had it in A New Hope when going against Vader. Because that went well...

9/12 Darth Maul Maul's double ended lightsaber may have been the best thing about Phantom Menace. Scratch that, he was the best thing about that film! The last battle between Maul, Jinn and Obi-Wan was phenomenal, just a shame Maul didn't last until the next film (of course, he came back in The Clone Wars TV show, but that will take a little too long to explain here)

10/12 Kylo Ren At first, the cross lightsaber was mocked by the Internet for being impractical. Yet, when seen in the movie, it's ferocious, spitting out light due to be unstable, much like it's master.

11/12 Count Dooku Now, Dooku's character wasn't in the films for very long, feeling hugely underutilised, especially considering it was the great Christopher Lee, who took on the role as he was a trained fencer. It was still hugely impressive for an 80-year-old to be the best sword fighter in the galaxy.

12/12 Luke Skywalker Luke's second saber, after the one he inherited from his father, was originally going to be blue as well. Yet, due to not standing out against the Tatooine landscape, it was changed to green - which is why in early posters his saber is blue.

Meanwhile, for those excited for The Last Jedi, the French and Spanish titles for the film have been released, revealing an intriguing detail handout the film.