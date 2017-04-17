You can always rely on Mark Hamill to speak his mind and not jut wax lyrical when it comes to Star Wars, and this week he identified what he sees as one of The Force Awakens' weaknesses.

Asked whether he was disappointed that Han and Luke never got a reunion in the new trilogy at Star Wars Celebration, Hamill exclaimed: "Absolutely!

"In fact, when I was reading it, I thought if Leia's trying to mentally contact me and she's not successful, she'll still rush to his [Han's] aid.

"She'll get close to him and then get into some dire situation and then that's when I show up for a big 'Yay!' save her life – and then we rush to Han and then we're in the same position that Rey and Finn and Chewie are: too late to save him, but witnesses."

"Because it carries so much emotional resonance in to the next film," he continued. "For us, his wife, his best friend to witness, instead of two characters who'd known him what, twenty minutes?"

"I thought there was a great missed opportunity."

Hamill has a point. While it was quite emotionally resonant, Leia sensing Han's death from afar, it was a little odd having Rey hysterically react to Han's death when she barely knew him.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi - Teaser Trailer

Attention is now focused on the next Star Wars saga film, The Last Jedi, which director Rian Johnson said had its screenplay worked on by actress and script editor Carrie Fisher.

“I love her so much. I just adore her. I connected with her first and foremost as a writer," he said. "She was an incredible writer, with an incredible mind."