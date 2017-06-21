It's been over two months since Star Wars Celebration unveiled our very first look at The Last Jedi and fans are aching for more.

It doesn't look like we'll have much longer to wait, however, as the BBFC - British Board of Film Classification - has posted the classification for a brand new trailer for the film, running at 1 minute and 31 seconds.

That's, interestingly, shorter than the 2 minutes and 12 seconds initial teaser, though it falls in line with what the studio did with The Force Awakens; there, the studio dropped two short teasers a few months apart, before later launching into the advertising campaign in earnest around two months before release.

It does give us, however, about three precise options for when the trailer will be unleashed. First off, it could be attached to Spider-Man: Homecoming's cinematic release, debuting in the UK on 5 July.

That doesn't seem like it'll involve enough fanfare, however, so the far more likely options are at either of the two upcoming conventions in July. San Diego Comic-Con runs 20-23 July, while D23 runs a week earlier, with a presentation about the studio's future films already announced for 15 July.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi Vanity Fair images







17 show all Star Wars: The Last Jedi Vanity Fair images































1/17 Rey and Luke Vanity Fair/Annie Leibovitz

2/17 Captain Phasma, Kylo Ren, and General Hux Vanity Fair/Annie Leibovitz

3/17 Poe Dameron, Finn, and Rose Tico Vanity Fair/Annie Leibovitz

4/17 General Leia Vanity Fair/Annie Leibovitz

5/17 Rey Vanity Fair/Annie Leibovitz

6/17 Rey and Chewbacca Vanity Fair/Annie Leibovitz

7/17 Leia, BB-8, Poe, Finn, and Rose Vanity Fair/Annie Leibovitz

8/17 A crowd from Canto Bight Vanity Fair/Annie Leibovitz

9/17 A crowd from Canto Bight Vanity Fair/Annie Leibovitz

10/17 The Droid department, including Anthony Daniels as C-3PO Vanity Fair/Annie Leibovitz

11/17 Carrie Fisher, Rian Johnson, Mark Hamill, and Kathleen Kennedy on set Vanity Fair/Annie Leibovitz

12/17 Vice Admiral Holdo Vanity Fair/Annie Leibovitz

13/17 DJ Vanity Fair/Annie Leibovitz

14/17 Billie Lourd and Carrie Fisher Vanity Fair/Annie Leibovitz

15/17 Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher Vanity Fair/Annie Leibovitz

16/17 Kylo Ren Vanity Fair/Annie Leibovitz

17/17 General Hux, Kylo Ren, and Captain Phasma Vanity Fair/Annie Leibovitz



However, D23 doesn't have much of a history of major trailer reveals, and Lucasfilm is going to be wanting as big a stage as possible for what's easily the most highly-anticipated film of the year.

Plus, with a surprise Black Panther trailer already hitting the internet and it being pretty early for an Avengers: Infinity War trailer, it's arguable Marvel won't have as much to show off at Comic-Con this year, neatly clearing the space for Disney to give Star Wars its full attention.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits UK cinemas 14 December.