Star Wars: The Last Jedi to open early in the UK

The film's release date has been moved an entire day ahead, as is becoming increasingly tradition with blockbuster films

Don't question these strange gifts the world has bestowed on us, but Star Wars: The Last Jedi is getting an early UK release.

It's now been announced that the film has been moved up by an entire day, debuting in cinemas on Thursday, 14 December as opposed to Friday, 15 December. 

Giving the UK the grave responsibility that, though they may be able to see the film ahead of the US, it doesn't give them full permission to spoil the ending (and Rey's parentage) for their friends across the pond. 

It's a precedent begun by Marvel, and which has since spread to other Disney properties and to entirely different studios, having an apparent advantage in aiding with early buzz; even Star Wars can benefit from reports of impressive early box office numbers from other territories. 

It should be a pretty incredible privilege for UK audiences though, considering the marketing has so far been characteristically tight-lipped for the franchise, especially with inbuilt hype from The Force Awakens having been carried over. 

We've only recently gotten our first look at the new characters played by Laura Dern and Benicio del Toro, alongside a few key locations, promising what could be a spectacular (and quite unusual) entry into the Star Wars universe.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits UK cinemas on 14 December. 

