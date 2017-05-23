After the teaser trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi offered our very first look at the upcoming film, fans were naturally hungry for more.

And it won't get quite as visually lush as this, with Vanity Fair releasing a first look at its set of four covers featuring the film, shot by the sublime talent that is Annie Leibovitz, who's been providing the magazine with a bounty of Star Wars covers ever since 1999's release of The Phantom Menace.

Their Star Wars issues have become such an event, in fact, that Vanity Fair has decided to release four separate covers for The Last Jedi and the franchise's 40th anniversary.

The first looks at Rey and Luke on Ahch-To, the latter's secret hideaway; the second the film's villains, Kylo Ren, Captain Phasma, and General Hux. We're allowed a better look at Kylo Ren's nasty facial scar, plus Vanity Fair notes this is the first time we've seen Gwendoline Christie in character as Phasma with her helmet off - will this be reflected in the film?

On the side of the Resistance, we see Poe and Finn (thankfully) just as close as before, alongside new character Rose Tico, as played by Kelly Marie Tran.

In tribute to the great Carrie Fisher, General Leia is afforded her own cover, where her gown hints the character may be seen in mourning over the death of Han Solo. You can check out the covers below.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi - Teaser Trailer

Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits UK cinemas 15 December.