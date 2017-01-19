Steve Carell momentarily tricked over 100,000 fans of NBC comedy series The Office US into thinking the series was making a comeback.

On Wednesday evening (18 January), the actor sent excitement rippling through Twitter by making the 'announcement.' However, moments later, he posted a follow-up message stating it was, in fact, another NBC series altogether that was returning - namely Will & Grace.

Carell appeared in the US adaptation of Ricky Gervais' The Office US for seven seasons as Michael Scott, the Regional Manager of Dundler Mifflin’s Scranton division. The role earned him six Emmy nominations and a Golden Globe win.

Breaking News: "The Office" returning to NBC. — Steve Carell (@SteveCarell) January 18, 2017



The beloved sitcom continued for two more seasons following the actor's departure before ultimately drawing to a close in 2013.

Wait, sorry. I meant "Will and Grace" (Typo) — Steve Carell (@SteveCarell) January 18, 2017



Naturally, fans were convinced that Carell was telling the truth with the initial 'announcement' racking up well over 100,000 retweets



Having been off the air for over a decade, Will & Grace will return next year with all original stars - Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Megan Mullally and Sean Hayes - set to return.

Will & Grace ran for 8 seasons from 1998 to 2006 and is considered to be one of the first television shows to feature openly gay characters.

While starring in films during his time in The Office US, it wasn't until Carell left the show that his cinema career truly rocketed; his list of credits include The Way Way Back, Foxcatcher and The Big Short, the latter two of which earned him Golden Globe and Oscar nominations.