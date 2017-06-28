Steve Carell responds to his 2017 silver fox look going viral

Steve Carell is flourishing.

At the age of 54 he has embraced his graying hair, crafting a look that wouldn't be out of place in a magazine aimed at dads who are into luxury yachts but too nice and humble to ever want to own one.

Photos of him out on the street looking healthy, clean cut and incredibly cool went viral last week, alongside the tweet caption: "Honestly take your Goslings and your Zayns Malik and give me 2017 Steve Carell". 40,000 people retweeted it and 135,000 liked it.

Honestly take your Goslings and your Zayns Malik and give me 2017 Steve Carell pic.twitter.com/lUWWF2A8Ue — Chloe Gilke (@GilkeAsCharged) June 21, 2017

Hot Steve Carell is your ex boyfriend who is honestly just doing better without you pic.twitter.com/H4vLRAnji6 — Alex Lasker (@StateOf_ALaska) June 26, 2017

Carell doesn't really use Twitter, but Entertainment Tonight told him of his newfound sex symbol status on there, with the actor joking: "I am so sick of people just looking at me for my physical attributes. It’s just genetic. There’s nothing I can do."

Ever the amiable man, he added sheepishly: "I’m busting with pride. That’s very nice."