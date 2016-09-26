Despite Suicide Squad being hounded by critics, the DC film still grossed upwards of $700 million worldwide. Whether a sequel is definitely happening is unknown, but a Margot Robbie starring Harley Quinn solo film is definitely on the cards.

Speaking to MTV for their Happy Sad Confused podcast, Jai Courtney - who plays Captain Boomerang in the film - explained why he wasn’t phased by the critics’ reaction.

“How do you please everyone? And I don’t think Suicide Squad ever intended to,” he said, via Comic Book Movie. “So no one’s setting out to upset the fan base, certainly not a fan base that can be as loyal as this kind of crowd can.

“But I don’t know how you can push the envelope or try and protect something [without taking risks]. I know what I like in a movie, and it’s not the same thing as my twelve-year-old niece. It’s a challenge, and David [Ayer] did an incredible job, and I sure as hell hope we get to make another one with him.”

Courtney also spoke about how Marvel’s previous investment in films - including Iron Man, Captain America, and Hulk solo films - has given them an advantage.

“They’ve had the time to let that sh*t marinate,” he continued. “Everything’s established now, we don’t have to figure out who anyone is. It’s like ‘Cool. Get them all together and let’s have a f*cking orgy and make a billion dollars’.”

Meanwhile, Suicide Squad was recently given the inevitable Fifty Shades of Grey mash-up by a fan, dubbing the film Fifty Shades of Joker.