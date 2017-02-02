Are these the most beautiful films of all time?

Everyone has those images, those cinematic moments burnt into their memory: strange, beautiful, ethereal, unforgettable.

A new supercut has compiled just some of those iconic shots into one stunning video, stringing together every single winner of the Academy Award for Best Cinematography, from 1927 - 2016.

Edited by YouTube channel Burger Fiction, the supercut is a speed run through some of film's true greats: from 1939's Gone with the Wind, 1955's To Catch a Thief, 1962's Lawrence of Arabia, 1979's Apocalypse Now, 1998's Saving Private Ryan, to 2000's Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.

The video is also a reminder that, between 1939 - 1967, the Academy actually handed out two cinematography awards each year: one for films in colour, and one for films in black and white. After the two categories were once more merged into one, the only black and white film to win so far was 1993's Schindler's List.

Of course, the Academy's never been particularly daring in their choices, and there's certainly a lack of recognition for more experimental cinema, which will inevitably leave many film fans feeling like this list is particularly incomplete. Furthermore, it highlights the bizarre fact that one of the most celebrated cinematographers in the business, Roger Deakins, has yet to win the award.

Oscars 2017: Our film team discuss who will win and who should

The video ends with the nominees for 2017's Academy Award - Arrival, La La Land, Lion, Moonlight, and Silence - each proof that this year's competition is particularly tough, particularly between Oscar favourites Moonlight and La La Land.

The 89th Academy Awards take place 26 February.