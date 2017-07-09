Felicity Jones to star in a new take on Swan Lake

Hollywood's hottest property right now just happens to be a classic of ballet.

Felicity Jones is fronting a new take on Swan Lake, as composed by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, which has sparked a studio bidding war, with The Hollywood Reporter claiming Universal, Paramount, and TriStar have all put in bids.

The Rogue One star, however, isn't the only sought-after talent boosting the project's profile; the pitch comes straight from Kristina Lauren Anderson, whose script Catherine the Great reached the top of the 2014 Black List, a compilation of the most buzzed about screenplays around.

The project also has A Bigger Splash director Luca Guadagnino attached, whose latest, Call Me By Your Name, swiftly became a favourite at this year's Sundance Film Festival. He's currently working on the remake of Suspiria, starring Dakota Johnson and Tilda Swinton.

It's a winning pitch that will get even buzzier if Call Me By Your Name manages to hit big at awards season, with the film already touted as a strong contender for this year's Academy Awards.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story IMAX Red Carpet Featurette

Swan Lake tells the story of Odette, a princess who is turned into a swan due to an evil sorcerer's curse, though it'll be interesting to see how much the film version might be influenced by 2011's Black Swan, which followed a dancer's increasingly fragmented psyche in the lead up to a performance of the ballet.