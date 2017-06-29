The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has sent out a record 774 invitations to new members, 39 percent of which are female and 30 percent of which are people of colour.

Invitees in the acting category included Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, Riz Ahmed, Keegan-Michael Key, Naomie Harris and Ruth Nega.

The 774 invitations tops the 683 issued last year and far surpasses the 322 in 2015.

The carefully selected list is part of the Academy's commitment to diversity, with members having the power to vote for the annual Oscars, which have recently caused furore over their often whiteness and maleness.

Invite list in full:

Actors

Riz Ahmed – Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Nightcrawler

Debbie Allen – Fame, Ragtime

Elena Anaya – Wonder Woman, The Skin I Live In

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan – Jodhaa Akbar, Devdas

Amitabh Bachchan – The Great Gatsby, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…

Monica Bellucci – Spectre, Bram Stoker’s Dracula

Gil Birmingham – Hell or High Water, Twilight series

Nazanin Boniadi – Ben-Hur, Iron Man

Daniel Brühl – The Zookeeper’s Wife, Inglourious Basterds

Maggie Cheung – Hero, In the Mood for Love

John Cho – Star Trek series, Harold & Kumar series

Priyanka Chopra – Baywatch, Barfi!

Matt Craven – X-Men: First Class, A Few Good Men

Terry Crews – The Expendables series, Draft Day

Warwick Davis – Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Harry Potter series

Colman Domingo – The Birth of a Nation, Selma

Adam Driver – Silence, Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Joel Edgerton – It Comes at Night, Loving

Chris Evans – Captain America series, Snowpiercer

Luke Evans – Beauty and the Beast, The Girl on the Train

Fan Bingbing – I Am Not Madame Bovary, Cell Phone

Elle Fanning – The Beguiled, 20th Century Women

Golshifteh Farahani – Paterson, About Elly

Anna Faris – Scary Movie series, Brokeback Mountain

Tom Felton – A United Kingdom, Harry Potter series

Rebecca Ferguson – The Girl on the Train, Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation

Lou Ferrigno – The Incredible Hulk, Hercules

Gal Gadot – Wonder Woman, Fast & Furious series

Charlotte Gainsbourg – Norman: The Moderate Rise and Tragic Fall of a New York Fixer, Melancholia

Jeff Garlin – Safety Not Guaranteed, WALL-E

Spencer Garrett – Public Enemies, Thank You for Smoking

Domhnall Gleeson – Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Ex Machina

Sharon Gless – The Star Chamber, Airport 1975

Donald Glover – The Martian, Magic Mike XXL

Judy Greer – Jurassic World, 13 Going on 30

Rupert Grint – Moonwalkers, Harry Potter series

Noel Gugliemi – Lowriders, The Fast and the Furious

Jon Hamm – Baby Driver, The Town

Armie Hammer – The Birth of a Nation, The Social Network

Naomie Harris – Moonlight, Skyfall

Leila Hatami – A Separation, Leila

Anne Heche – Rampart, Donnie Brasco

Lucas Hedges – Manchester by the Sea, Moonrise Kingdom

Chris Hemsworth – Thor series, Rush

Ciarán Hinds – Silence, Munich

Aldis Hodge – Hidden Figures, Straight Outta Compton

Bryce Dallas Howard – Jurassic World, The Help

Bonnie Hunt – The Green Mile, Jerry Maguire

Jiang Wen – Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Let the Bullets Fly

Dwayne Johnson – Moana, Central Intelligence

Leslie Jones – Ghostbusters, Masterminds

Keegan-Michael Key – Don’t Think Twice, Keanu

Aamir Khan – 3 Idiots, Lagaan

Irrfan Khan – Life of Pi, Slumdog Millionaire

Salman Khan – Sultan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Rinko Kikuchi – Pacific Rim, Babel

Zoë Kravitz – Divergent series, Mad Max: Fury Road

Sanaa Lathan – Out of Time, Love and Basketball

Carina Lau – Infernal Affairs 2, Days of Being Wild

Tony Leung – The Grandmaster; Lust, Caution

Rami Malek – Short Term 12, The Master

Leslie Mann – Funny People, Knocked Up

Kate McKinnon – Ghostbusters, Office Christmas Party

Sienna Miller – The Lost City of Z, American Sniper

Janelle Monáe – Hidden Figures, Moonlight

Michelle Monaghan – Patriots Day, Gone Baby Gone

Viggo Mortensen – Captain Fantastic, The Lord of the Rings series

Ruth Negga – Loving, Warcraft

Franco Nero – The Lost City of Z, Django

Elizabeth Olsen – Avengers: Age of Ultron, Martha Marcy May Marlene

Deepika Padukone – xXx: Return of Xander Cage, Piku

Sarah Paulson – Blue Jay, 12 Years a Slave

Robert Picardo – Hail, Caesar!; The Meddler

Amy Poehler – Inside Out, Sisters

Chris Pratt – Guardians of the Galaxy series, Jurassic World

Zachary Quinto – Star Trek series, Snowden

Édgar Ramírez – The Girl on the Train, Joy

Phylicia Rashad – Creed, For Colored Girls

Margot Robbie – Suicide Squad, The Wolf of Wall Street

Maya Rudolph – Maggie’s Plan, Bridesmaids

Hiroyuki Sanada – Life, The Twilight Samurai

Henry G. Sanders – Selma, Whiplash

Rodrigo Santoro – 300, Love Actually

Rade Šerbedžija – Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1, The Quiet American

Nestor Serrano – The Insider, Lethal Weapon 2

Amanda Seyfried – Les Misérables, Mean Girls

Molly Shannon – Other People, Me and Earl and the Dying Girl

Anna Deavere Smith – Rachel Getting Married, Philadelphia

Hailee Steinfeld – The Edge of Seventeen, True Grit

Kristen Stewart – Café Society, Twilight series

Omar Sy – Inferno, The Intouchables

Wanda Sykes – Snatched, Evan Almighty

Channing Tatum – Hail, Caesar!; Foxcatcher

Aaron Taylor-Johnson – Nocturnal Animals, Kick-Ass

Lauren Tom – The Joy Luck Club, Cadillac Man

Jeanne Tripplehorn – The Firm, Basic Instinct

Paz Vega – Kill the Messenger, Sex and Lucía

Dee Wallace – Grand Piano, E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial

Ming-Na Wen – Mulan, The Joy Luck Club

Betty White – You Again, The Proposal

Rebel Wilson – Pitch Perfect series, Bridesmaids

Mary Elizabeth Winstead – 10 Cloverfield Lane, Swiss Army Man

B.D. Wong – Mulan, Jurassic Park

Shailene Woodley – The Spectacular Now, The Descendants

Donnie Yen – Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Ip Man

Casting Directors

PoPing AuYeung – Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny, Man of Tai Chi

Yael Aviv – A Borrowed Identity, Miral

Constance Demontoy – Elle, Monsieur Lazhar

Corinna Glaus – Aloys, Night Train to Lisbon

Lindsay Graham – The Magnificent Seven, Suicide Squad

Kimberly Hardin – Hustle & Flow, Friday

Richard Hicks – Hell or High Water, Gravity

Priscilla John – Logan, Captain America: The First Avenger

Valorie Massalas – The Wedding Ringer, Gods and Monsters

Reg Poerscout-Edgerton – Crooked House, Kingsman: The Secret Service

Johanna Ray – Snowpiercer, Inglourious Basterds

Jamie Sparer Roberts – Moana, Frozen

Anna Maria Sambucco – Youth, The Great Beauty

Harika Uygur – Mustang, Three Monkeys

Francesco Vedovati – I Am Love, The Last Kiss

Cinematographers

José Luis Alcaine – The Skin I Live In, Volver

Affonso Beato – Love in the Time of Cholera, The Queen

Walter Carvalho – Carandiru, Central Station

Chung-Hoon Chung – Me and Earl and the Dying Girl, Stoker

Kiko de la Rica – Blancanieves, Sex and Lucía

Crystel Fournier – A Place on Earth, Tomboy

Robert Hardy – Ex Machina, Boy A

Camilla Hjelm Knudsen – Land of Mine, Little Soldier

Dan Laustsen – John Wick: Chapter 2, Crimson Peak

James Laxton – Moonlight, Medicine for Melancholy

Ernesto Pardo – Tempestad, The Naked Room (El Cuarto Desnudo)

Linus Sandgren – La La Land, Joy

André Turpin – Mommy; It’s Not Me, I Swear!

Zhao Xiaoding – The Flowers of War, House of Flying Daggers

Costume Designers

Renée April – Arrival, The Red Violin

Erin Benach – Loving, Blue Valentine

Suzy Benzinger – Café Society, Blue Jasmine

Arjun Bhasin – Three Generations, Monsoon Wedding

Diana Cilliers – The Last Face, District 9

Michele Clapton – Queen of the Desert, Separate Lies

Bina Daigeler – The Zookeeper’s Wife, Only Lovers Left Alive

Julian Day – Inferno, Brighton Rock

Jenny Eagan – Beasts of No Nation, Now You See Me

Steven Noble – A Monster Calls, Under the Skin

Karen Patch – Seven Psychopaths, The Royal Tenenbaums

Monique Prudhomme – The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus, Best in Show

Trish Summerville – The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo

Melissa Toth – Manchester by the Sea, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Designers

Javier Ameijeiras – Black Nativity, Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close

Toni Barton – The Big Wedding, Sherlock Holmes

Danielle Berman – The Fate of the Furious, Memento

Kelly Berry – Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials, Spy

Stefania Cella – Black Mass, The Great Beauty

Ellen Christiansen – The Wolf of Wall Street, Across the Universe

Jim Clay – Woman in Gold, Captain Corelli’s Mandolin

Beverley Dunn – Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, The Great Gatsby

Brad Einhorn – Hail, Caesar!, A Time to Kill

Antxón Gómez – Julieta, Che

Regina Graves – Café Society, The Taking of Pelham 123

Isabelle Guay – Arrival, The Revenant

Paul Hotte – Arrival, 300

Elston Howard – Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, Ray

Helen Jarvis – Monuments Men, Rise of the Planet of the Apes

Tina Jones – Belle, The Last King of Scotland

Kathy Lucas – The Divergent Series: Allegiant, Foxcatcher

Naomi Shohan – Winter’s Tale, American Beauty

Carl Sprague – Infinitely Polar Bear, The Royal Tenenbaums

Jon Gary Steele – Burlesque, American History X

Patrick M. Sullivan, Jr. – J. Edgar, Memoirs of a Geisha

Karen J. TenEyck – Alice Through the Looking Glass, The Master

Shane Andrew Vieau – Suicide Squad, Juno

David Wasco – La La Land, Pulp Fiction

Elizabeth Wilcox – The BFG, Rise of the Planet of the Apes

Directors

Fatih Akin – In the Fade, The Edge of Heaven

Adolfo Aristarain – Common Places, A Place in the World

David Ayer – Suicide Squad, Fury

Nabil Ayouch – Horses of God, Ali Zaoua

Siddiq Barmak * – Opium War, Osama

Aida Begić * – Children of Sarajevo, Snow

Emmanuelle Bercot – Standing Tall, On My Way

Martin Butler – Tanna, Contact

Patricia Cardoso – Real Women Have Curves, The Water Carrier

Peter Ho-Sun Chan – Dragon, Perhaps Love

Derek Cianfrance – The Light between Oceans, Blue Valentine

Pedro Costa – Horse Money, Blood

Garth Davis – Lion

Bentley Dean – Tanna, Contact

Lav Diaz * – A Lullaby to the Sorrowful Mystery, Norte, the End of History

Carlos Diegues – Orfeu, Bye Bye Brazil

Nelson Pereira dos Santos * – How Tasty Was My Little Frenchman, Barren Lives

Nana Dzhordzhadze – 27 Missing Kisses, A Chef in Love

Ildikó Enyedi * – Simon Magus, My Twentieth Century

Amat Escalante – The Untamed, Heli

Safi Faye * – Mossane, Lettre Paysanne

Tom Ford – Nocturnal Animals, A Single Man

Goutam Ghose * – Dekha, Paar

Jessica Hausner – Amour Fou, Lourdes

Joanna Hogg – Archipelago, Exhibition

Hannes Holm – A Man Called Ove, Behind Blue Skies

Ann Hui – A Simple Life, Summer Snow

Christine Jeffs – Sunshine Cleaning, Sylvia

Barry Jenkins * – Moonlight, Medicine for Melancholy

Alejandro Jodorowsky * – The Holy Mountain, El Topo

Kim Ki-duk * – 3-Iron, Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter…and Spring

Zacharias Kunuk – Searchers, The Fast Runner (Atanarjuat)

Mohammed Lakhdar-Hamina * – Chronicle of the Years of Embers, The Winds of the Aures

David Mackenzie – Hell or High Water, Starred Up

Sharon Maguire – Incendiary, Bridget Jones’s Diary

Theodore Melfi – Hidden Figures, St. Vincent

Kleber Mendonça Filho – Aquarius, Neighboring Sounds

Brillante Mendoza – Thy Womb, Kinatay

Márta Mészáros * – Diary for My Children, Adoption

Takashi Miike – 13 Assassins, Ichi the Killer

Orlando Montiel – The Son of No One, A Guide to Recognizing Your Saints

Jocelyn Moorhouse – The Dressmaker, Proof

Kira Muratova – The Tuner, The Asthenic Syndrome

Héctor Olivera – El Mural, Funny Dirty Little War

Idrissa Ouedraogo * – Tilaï, Yaaba

Jordan Peele * – Get Out

Mohammad Rasoulof * – Manuscripts Don’t Burn, Goodbye

Eran Riklis * – The Human Resources Manager, Lemon Tree

Arturo Ripstein – Deep Crimson, The Beginning and the End

Guy Ritchie – Sherlock Holmes, Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels

Anthony Russo – Captain America: Civil War, Captain America: The Winter Soldier

Joseph Russo – Captain America: Civil War, Captain America: The Winter Soldier

Mrinal Sen * – The Case Is Closed, In Search of Famine

Cate Shortland – Lore, Somersault

Peter Sollett – Freeheld, Raising Victor Vargas

Juan Carlos Tabío – Guantanamera, Strawberry and Chocolate

Rawson Marshall Thurber – Central Intelligence, Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story

Johnnie To – Election, Exiled

Tran Anh Hung * – Norwegian Wood, The Scent of Green Papaya

Pablo Trapero – The Clan, Lion’s Den

Athina Rachel Tsangari – Chevalier, Attenberg

Paula van der Oest – Black Butterflies, Zus & Zo

Susanna White – Our Kind of Traitor, Nanny McPhee Returns

Martin Zandvliet * – Land of Mine, A Funny Man

Documentary

Ricardo Acosta – Sembene!, Marmato

John Akomfrah – The Stuart Hall Project, The Nine Muses

Natalia Almada – The Night Watchman (El Velador), The General

Mirra Bank – The Only Real Game, Last Dance

Geof Bartz – A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness, Crisis Hotline: Veterans Press 1

Diane Becker – We Are X, Jujitsu-ing Reality

Edet Belzberg – Watchers of the Sky, Children Underground

Don Bernier – An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power, Audrie & Daisy

Ruby Chen – Plastic China, The Rocking Sky

S. Leo Chiang – Out Run, Mr. Cao Goes to Washington

John Davey – In Jackson Heights, National Gallery

Keiko Deguchi * – God Knows Where I Am, Captivated: The Trials of Pamela Smart

Abigail E. Disney – The Armor of Light, Pray the Devil Back to Hell

Ezra Edelman – O.J.: Made in America, Cutie and the Boxer

Bob Eisenhardt – Meru, Shut Up & Sing

Diana El Jeiroudi – The Mulberry House, Dolls – A Woman From Damascus

Jihan El-Tahri – Nasser, Cuba: An African Odyssey

Geeta Gandbhir – Which Way Is the Front Line from Here? The Life and Time of Tim Hetherington, Music by Prudence

Lina Gopaul – The Stuart Hall Project, The Nine Muses

Nadia Hallgren – Motherland, Trapped

Nick Higgins – The Crash Reel, First Position

John Hoffman – Rancher, Farmer, Fisherman; LaLee’s Kin: The Legacy of Cotton

Tabitha Jackson – 20,000 Days on Earth, The Imposter

Kristi Jacobson – Solitary, A Place at the Table

Janus Billeskov Jansen * – The Act of Killing, Burma VJ

Judy Kibinge – Wagalla – The Story of a Massacre, Headlines in History

Brian Knappenberger – Nobody Speak: Trials of the Free Press, The Internet’s Own Boy

Dan Krauss – Extremis, The Death of Kevin Carter: Casualty of the Bang Bang Club

Penny Lane – Nuts!, Our Nixon

Grace Lee – American Revolutionary: The Evolution of Grace Lee Boggs, The Grace Lee Project

Lisa Leeman – Awake: The Life of Yogananda, One Lucky Elephant

Audrey Marrs – Inside Job, No End in Sight

Hilla Medalia – Dancing in Jaffa, Web Junkie

Jonas Mekas – Reminiscences of a Journey to Lithuania, The Brig

Justine Nagan – Abacus: Small Enough to Jail, Life Itself

Joanna Natasegara – The White Helmets, Virunga

Marilyn Ness – Cameraperson, Trapped

Peter Nicks – The Force, The Waiting Room

Orwa Nyrabia – Return to Homs, Dolls – A Woman From Damascus

Alanis Obomsawin – Hi-Ho Mistahey!, Kanehsatake: 270 Years of Resistance

Eva Orner – Chasing Asylum, Taxi to the Dark Side

Heloísa Passos – Manda Bala (Send a Bullet), Viva Volta

Anand Patwardhan – Jai Bhim Comrade; Pitra, Putra Aur Dharamyuddha (Father, Son and Holy War)

Leanne Pooley – Beyond the Edge, The Topp Twins: Untouchable Girls

Gianfranco Rosi – Fire at Sea, Sacro Gra

AJ Schnack – Speaking Is Difficult, We Always Lie to Strangers

Fisher Stevens – Before the Flood, The Cove

Jean-Marie Téno – Lieux Saints (Sacred Places), Chef! (Chief!)

Ben Tsiang – The Chinese Mayor, Go Grandriders

Orlando von Einsiedel – The White Helmets, Virunga

Aaron Wickenden – Best of Enemies, Finding Vivian Maier

Marina Zenovich – Water & Power: A California Heist, Roman Polanski: Wanted and Desired

Executives

Hussain Amarshi

Robert Bakish

Glen Basner

David Beaubaire

Dori Begley

Jonathan Berg

Gillian E. Bohrer

Jim Burke

Elizabeth Cantillon

Jeff Clanagan

Stuart Ford

Nancy Gerstman

Andrea Giannetti

Kira Goldberg

Julie Goldstein

Peter Goldwyn

Carla Hacken *

Mike Hopkins

Matt Jackson

Zygi Kamasa

Scott Kennedy

Charles D. King

Eda Kowan

Niija Kuykendall

Winnie Lau

Miky Lee

Helen Lee-Kim

Peter Levinsohn

Alison Lima

Laurie May

Tendo Nagenda

DanTram Nguyen

Rachel O’Connor

Hengameh Panahi

Eric Paquette

John Penotti

Abhijay Prakash

Elizabeth Raposo

Shari Redstone

Emily Russo

Erin Siminoff

Alison Thompson

Michael Wright

Film Editors

Spencer Averick – 13th, Selma

Alexandre de Franceschi – Lion, Bright Star

Keiko Deguchi * – God Knows Where I Am, Fur: An Imaginary Portrait of Diane Arbus

Tracy Granger – Still Life, Boys Don’t Cry

Sabine Hoffman – Maggie’s Plan, Elvis & Nixon

Edie Ichioka – The Boxtrolls, Toy Story 2

Janus Billeskov Jansen * – The Hunt, The Act of Killing

Céline Kélépikis – The Red Turtle, Now or Never

Melissa Kent – American Pastoral, The Age of Adaline

Juan Carlos Macías – Wild Horses, The Official Story

Jim May – Goosebumps, The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe

Fredrik Morheden – A Man Called Ove, The New Country

Christopher Murrie * – Kubo and the Two Strings, Coraline

Tania Michel Nehme – Tanna, Charlie’s Country

Tia Nolan – Annie, Friends With Benefits

Anne Østerud – The Hunt, The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo

Gregory Perler – Sing, Despicable Me

Jacopo Quadri – Fire at Sea, The Dreamers

Fabienne Rawley – Zootopia, MonsterHouse

Jake Roberts – Hell or High Water, Brooklyn

Hayedeh Safiyari – The Salesman, A Separation

Nat Sanders – Moonlight, Short Term 12

Per Sandholt – Land of Mine, A Funny Man

Suzanne Spangler – Imperial Dreams, Smashed

Molly Malene Stensgaard – Land of Mine, Melancholia

Alexandra Strauss – I Am Not Your Negro, A Pigeon Sat on a Branch Reflecting on Existence

Christian Wagner – The Fate of the Furious, Furious Seven

Monika Willi – Amour, The Piano Teacher

Kate Williams – The Whole Truth, Frozen River

Dan Zimmerman – The Dark Tower, The Maze Runner

Lucia Zucchetti – Their Finest, The Queen

Eric Zumbrunnen – Her, Adaptation

Makeup Artists and Hairstylists

Richard Alonzo – Star Trek Beyond, Alice in Wonderland

Alessandro Bertolazzi – Suicide Squad, Fury

Christine Beveridge – The Monuments Men, Under the Skin

Felicity Bowring – Gold; Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy

Jerry DeCarlo – Carol, Julie & Julia

Patricia DeHaney – Sully, Interstellar

Naomi Donne – Cinderella, Philomena

Linda Dowds – RoboCop, Rampart

Audrey Doyle – Legend, Mad Max: Fury Road

Tina Earnshaw – The Promise, Titanic

Rick Findlater – L’Odyssée (The Odyssey), The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey

Paul Gooch – Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children, Maleficent

Fae Hammond – Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, The Legend of Tarzan

Miia Kovero – Inherent Vice, The Master

Michael Marino – American Pastoral, The Wrestler

Frances Mathias – Saving Mr. Banks, Beginners

Christopher Nelson – Suicide Squad, Frank Miller’s Sin City

Elaine Offers – The Kids Are All Right, Far From Heaven

Conor O’Sullivan – The Dark Knight, Saving Private Ryan

Daniel Phillips – Florence Foster Jenkins, The Queen

Luigi Rocchetti – Ben-Hur, The Nativity Story

Morag Ross – Hugo, The Aviator

Nikoletta Skarlatos – Free State of Jones, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay (Parts 1 & 2)

Vittorio Sodano – Il Divo, Apocalypto

Shane Thomas – The Dressmaker, Hacksaw Ridge

Kenneth Walker – Loving, For Colored Girls

Kerry Warn – The Great Gatsby, Australia

Carla White – Hands of Stone, August: Osage County

Ann Pala Williams – Live by Night, Click

Jeremy Woodhead – Doctor Strange, Snowpiercer

Music

Mark Adler – Merchants of Doubt, Food, Inc.

Edesio Alejandro – La Pared de las Palabras, Suite Habana

Nancy Allen – Collateral Beauty, Black Swan

David Amram – The Manchurian Candidate, Splendor in the Grass

Craig Armstrong – Snowden, The Great Gatsby

Angelo Badalamenti – Mulholland Drive, Cousins

Nicholas Britell – Moonlight, The Big Short

Nick Cave – Hell or High Water, The Road

Jordan Corngold – War Dogs, Bridge of Spies

Warren Ellis – Hell or High Water, The Road

Lisa Gerrard – Jane Got a Gun, Layer Cake

Justin Hurwitz – La La Land, Whiplash

Jimmy Jam – Akeelah and the Bee, Poetic Justice

Todd Kasow – Miles Ahead, Inside Llewyn Davis

Abel Korzeniowski – Nocturnal Animals, A Single Man

Mica Levi – Jackie, Under the Skin

Terry Lewis – Akeelah and the Bee, Poetic Justice

Lin-Manuel Miranda – Moana, Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Atli Örvarsson – The Edge of Seventeen, The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones

Benj Pasek – La La Land, Trolls

Justin Paul – La La Land, Trolls

Laurent Perez Del Mar – The Red Turtle, Fear(s) of the Dark

Jocelyn Pook – Augustine, William Shakespeare’s The Merchant of Venice

Laura Rossi – Unfinished Song, London to Brighton

Philip Sheppard – Love, Marilyn, The Tillman Story

Stephen James Taylor – Southside With You, Why Do Fools Fall in Love

Justin Timberlake – The Book of Love, Trolls

Benjamin Wallfisch – Hidden Figures, Lights Out

Debbie Wiseman – Middletown, Wilde

Producers

Khadija Alami – Insoumise (Rebellious Girl), Itar El-Layl (Narrow Frame of Midnight)

Joshua Astrachan – Paterson, Short Term 12

Fred Berger – The Autopsy of Jane Doe, La La Land

Jason Michael Berman – Burning Sands, The Birth of a Nation

Moritz Borman – Snowden, W.

Karin Chien – Circumstance, The Exploding Girl

Michael Costigan – Ghost in the Shell, A Bigger Splash

Pablo Cruz – Cesar Chavez, Miss Bala

Mel Eslyn – Lamb, The One I Love

Howard Gertler – How to Survive a Plague, Shortbus

Aaron L. Gilbert – Beatriz at Dinner, The Birth of a Nation

Mindy Goldberg – Low Down, Junebug

Carla Hacken * – The Book of Henry, Hell or High Water

Jordan Horowitz – La La Land, The Kids Are All Right

Lars Knudsen – American Honey, Beginners

Juan de Dios Larraín – Jackie, No

Sophia Lin – Z for Zachariah, Take Shelter

Michel Merkt – Elle, Toni Erdmann

Bertha Navarro – Pan’s Labyrinth, The Devil’s Backbone

Alex Orlovsky – The Place beyond the Pines, Blue Valentine

Adele Romanski – Moonlight, Morris From America

Robert Salerno – Nocturnal Animals, We Need to Talk About Kevin

Jeffrey Sharp – The Yellow Birds, You Can Count on Me

Nansun Shi – Flying Swords of Dragon Gate, A Simple Life

Gabrielle Tana – Philomena, The Invisible Woman

Jenno Topping – Hidden Figures, Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children

Frida Torresblanco – Rudo y Cursi, Pan’s Labyrinth

Jay Van Hoy – Complete Unknown, Ain’t Them Bodies Saints

Julie Yorn – Hell or High Water, The Other Woman

Public Relations

Clive Baillie

Michael Brown

Matt Cowal

Tomy Drissi

Sonya Y. Ede-Williams

Lynne Frank

Jonathan Garson

Peter Giannascoli

Marvin Gray

Simon Hewlett

Melissa Holloway

Angela Johnson

Wellington Love

Michelle Marks

Bill Neil

Douglas Neil

Angela Paura

Heather Johnson Phillips

Tom Piechura

Pamela Rodi

Ivette Rodriguez

Jeff Sanderson

Jerry Schmitz

Lauren Schwartz

Carol Sewell

Michael Singer

Afrat Spalding

Kristin Stark

Maggie Todd

Norman Wang

Bumble Ward

Joe Whitmore

Lea Yardum

Kevin Allen Yoder

Short Films and Feature Animation

Sélim Azzazi – Ennemis Intérieurs, Enterrez Nos Chiens (Bury Our Dogs)

Matt Baer – The Croods, How to Train Your Dragon

Kyle Balda – Despicable Me 3, Minions

Aske Bang – Silent Nights, The Stranger

Jacquie Barnbrook – Live Music, The ChubbChubbs!

Claude Barras – My Life as a Zucchini, Banquise (Icefloe)

Eric Beckman – When Marnie Was There, Song of the Sea

Jared Bush * – Zootopia, Moana

Carlos E. Cabral – Big Hero 6, Frozen

Giacun Caduff – La Femme et le TGV, 2B or Not 2B

John K. Carr – How to Train Your Dragon 2, Over the Hedge

Jeeyun Sung Chisholm – Ice Age: Collision Course, The Peanuts Movie

Jericca Cleland – Ratchet & Clank, Arthur Christmas

Andrew Coats – Smash and Grab, Borrowed Time

John Cohen – The Angry Birds Movie, Despicable Me

Lindsey Collins – Finding Dory, WALL-E

Devin Crane – Megamind, Monsters vs Aliens

Ricardo Curtis – The Book of Life, Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who

Richard Daskas – Turbo, Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas

Kristof Deák – Sing, Losing It

Jason Deamer – Piper, Monsters University

David DeVan – Finding Dory, Brave

Walt Dohrn – Trolls, Mr. Peabody & Sherman

Rob Dressel – Moana, Big Hero 6

Stefan Eichenberger – Heimatland (Wonderland), Parvaneh

David Eisenmann – Pearl, Toy Story 3

Patrik Eklund – Seeds of the Fall, Instead of Abracadabra

Steve Emerson * – Kubo and the Two Strings, The Boxtrolls

Lise Fearnley – Me and My Moulton, The Danish Poet

Mathias Fjellström – Seeds of the Fall, Instead of Abracadabra

Arish Fyzee – The Pirate Fairy, Planes

Juanjo Giménez – Timecode, Maximum Penalty

Andrew Gordon – Monsters University, Presto

Jinko Gotoh – The Little Prince, 9

Eric Guillon – Sing, The Secret Life of Pets

Lou Hamou-Lhadj – Borrowed Time, Day & Night

John Hill – Turbo, Shrek Forever After

Steven “Shaggy” Hornby – How to Train Your Dragon 2, Rise of the Guardians

Steven Clay Hunter – Brave, The Incredibles

Alessandro Jacomini – Big Hero 6, Tangled

Christopher Jenkins – Home, Surf's Up

Sean D. Jenkins – Wreck-It Ralph, Bolt

Phil Johnston * – Zootopia, Wreck-It Ralph

Oliver Jones * – Kubo and the Two Strings, ParaNorman

Mohit Kallianpur – Frozen, Tangled

Max Karli – My Life as a Zucchini, Victoria

Michael Kaschalk – Big Hero 6, Paperman

Karsten Kiilerich – Albert, When Life Departs

Timothy Lamb – Trolls, Mr. Peabody & Sherman

Gina Warr Lawes – Zootopia, Kung Fu Panda 2

Sang Jun Lee – Rio 2, Epic

Meg LeFauve – The Good Dinosaur, Inside Out

Jenny Lerew – Mr. Peabody & Sherman, Flushed Away

Brad Lewis – Storks, Ratatouille

Carl Ludwig – Rio, Ice Age

Andrew Okpeaha MacLean – Feels Good, Sikumi (On the Ice)

MaryAnn Malcomb – Free Birds, Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron

Anders Mastrup – Albert, When Life Departs

Moon Molson – The Bravest, the Boldest; Crazy Beats Strong Every Time

Dave Mullins – Cars 2, Up

Michelle Murdocca – Hotel Transylvania, Open Season

Christopher Murrie * – Kubo and the Two Strings, Coraline

Ramsey Naito – The Boss Baby, The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie

Damon O’Beirne – Kung Fu Panda 3, Rise of the Guardians

Hyrum Virl Osmond – Moana, Frozen

Greg Pak – Happy Fun Room, Super Power Blues

James Palumbo – Ice Age: Collision Course, Ice Age: Continental Drift

Christine Panushka – The Content of Clouds, The Sum of Them

Pierre Perifel – Rise of the Guardians, Kung Fu Panda 2

Jeffrey Jon Pidgeon – Monsters University, Up

David Pimentel – Moana, Big Hero 6

Elvira Pinkhas – Ice Age: Collision Course, Rio 2

Kori Rae – Monsters University, Tokyo Mater

Mahesh Ramasubramanian – Home, Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted

Ferenc Rofusz – Gravitáció (Gravitation), The Fly

Vicki Saulls – The Peanuts Movie, Ice Age: Continental Drift

Brad Schiff * – Kubo and the Two Strings, The Boxtrolls

William Schwab – Frozen, Wreck-It Ralph

Gina Shay – Trolls, Shrek Forever After

Jeff Snow – Over the Hedge, The Road to El Dorado

Peter Sohn – The Good Dinosaur, Partly Cloudy

Debra Solomon – My Kingdom, Getting Over Him in 8 Songs or Less

David Soren – Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie, Turbo

Cara Speller – Pear Cider and Cigarettes, Pearl

Peggy Stern – Chuck Jones: Memories of Childhood; The Moon and the Son: An Imagined Conversation

Michael Stocker – Finding Dory, Toy Story 3

Arianne Sutner – Kubo and the Two Strings, ParaNorman

Ennio Torresan – Turbo, Till Sbornia Takes Us Apart

Géza M. Toth – Mama, Maestro

Anna Udvardy – Sing, Deep Breath

Wayne Unten – Frozen, Tick Tock Tale

Theodore Ushev – Blind Vaysha, Gloria Victoria

Robert Valley – Pear Cider and Cigarettes, Shinjuku

Timo von Gunten – La Femme et le TGV, Mosquito

Gil Zimmerman – How to Train Your Dragon 2, Puss in Boots

Marilyn Zornado – Old-Time Film, Mona Lisa Descending a Staircase

Sound

Peter Albrechtsen – The Happiest Day in the Life of Olli Mäki, The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo

Christopher Assells – John Wick: Chapter 2, Spectre

David Bach – 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi, Suicide Squad

Sylvain Bellemare – Arrival, Incendies

Miriam Biderman – Don’t Call Me Son, The Second Mother

Charlotte Buys – Call Me Thief, White Wedding

Charlie Campagna – Blade Runner 2049, Nocturnal Animals

Harry Cohen – The Fate of the Furious, The Hateful Eight

Mohammad Reza Delpak – The Salesman, A Separation

Yann Delpuech – The Founder, Saving Mr. Banks

José Luis Díaz – Wild Tales, The Secret in Their Eyes

Jesse K-D. Dodd – The Fate of the Furious, Jurassic World

Amrit Pritam Dutta – Kochadaiiyaan, Slumdog Millionaire

Ezra Dweck – Black Mass, Metallica Through the Never

William Files – Deadpool, Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Bernard Gariépy Strobl – Arrival, War Witch

Mariusz Glabinski – The Wall, The Fifth Estate

Peter Grace – Hacksaw Ridge, The Square

Gu Changning – Monk Comes Down the Mountain, Caught in the Web

Robert Hein – Café Society, Blue Jasmine

Douglas Jackson – Logan, Schindler’s List

Jonathan Klein – Live by Night, Argo

Claude La Haye – Arrival, The Red Violin

Robert Mackenzie – Hacksaw Ridge, The Grandmaster

Tony Martinez – Carol, Revolutionary Road

Steve A. Morrow – La La Land, Up in the Air

Jean-Paul Mugel – Jackie; Paris, Texas

Cheryl Nardi – Captain America: Civil War, Brave

Al Nelson – Alice Through the Looking Glass, Jurassic World

Marc Orts – A Monster Calls, Che

Daniel Pagan – All Eyez on Me, Frost/Nixon

Geoffrey Patterson – Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, Twister

Margit Pfeiffer – Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, Warrior

Becki Ponting – Philomena, Atonement

Andy Potvin – The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, Life of Pi

Richard Quinn – Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Gone Girl

Jacob Ribicoff – Manchester by the Sea, The Wrestler

Robert L. Sephton – Smurfs: The Lost Village, Remember the Titans

Guntis Sics – Kong: Skull Island, Moulin Rouge

Jane Tattersall – Barney’s Version, American Psycho

Steven Ticknor – Spider-Man: Homecoming, The Lincoln Lawyer

Derek Vanderhorst – Hidden Figures, The Ides of March

Bryon E. Williams – Kubo and the Two Strings, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay (Parts 1 & 2)

Katy Wood – Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, True Grit

Andy Wright – Hacksaw Ridge, Ponyo

Visual Effects

Arundi Asregadoo – The Legend of Tarzan, The Revenant

Steve Begg – Spectre, Casino Royale

Félix Bergés – A Monster Calls, The Impossible

Angus Bickerton – Victor Frankenstein, Dark Shadows

Jason Billington – Deepwater Horizon, Avatar

Nafees Bin Zafar – Kung Fu Panda 3, How to Train Your Dragon 2

Rod Bogart – John Carter, Brave

Cosmas Paul Bolger, Jr. – Frozen, The Day the Earth Stood Still

Pierre Buffin – The Divergent Series: Allegiant, Life of Pi

Sonja Burchard – Rise of the Guardians, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

Mark Byers – Hidden Figures, The Sea of Trees

Mike Chambers – Alice Through the Looking Glass, Inception

Vincent Cirelli – Doctor Strange, Captain America: Civil War

Brian Cox – The Wolverine, The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader

Joyce Cox * – The Jungle Book, Avatar

Jan Philip Cramer – Independence Day: Resurgence, Deadpool

Janelle Croshaw – Tron: Legacy, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

Denise Davis – Pixels, X-Men: First Class

Brennan Doyle – Marvel’s The Avengers, Transformers: Dark of the Moon

Pauline Duvall – Deadpool, Star Trek Beyond

Christopher D. Edwards * – Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Doctor Strange

Steve Emerson * – Kubo and the Two Strings, The Boxtrolls

Doug Epps – Mars Needs Moms, Disney’s A Christmas Carol

Conny Fauser – Tomorrowland, Iron Man

Paul Giacoppo – Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Pacific Rim

Joachim Grüninger – The Impossible, John Rabe

Rhonda C. Gunner – The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Wrath of the Titans

Craig Hammack – Deepwater Horizon, Tomorrowland

Jonathan Harb – The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1, Elysium

Darren Hendler – Furious Seven, Maleficent

Erik Henry – Dead Man Down, The Expendables 2

David Hodgins – Transformers: Dark of the Moon, 2012

Matt Johnson – Into the Woods, X-Men: First Class

Oliver Jones * – Kubo and the Two Strings, ParaNorman

Nikos Kalaitzidis – The Fate of the Furious, X-Men: Days of Future Past

Daniel Kramer – Ghostbusters, Edge of Tomorrow

Francois Lambert – Ant-Man, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest

Mohen Leo – Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Deepwater Horizon

John M. Levin – Jurassic World, Lucy

Jacqui Lopez – Elysium, The Great Gatsby

Fumi Mashimo – Avengers: Age of Ultron, The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor

Glen McIntosh – The Mummy, Jurassic World

Keith Francis Miller – Wonder Woman, Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice

Mohsen Mousavi – Independence Day: Resurgence, The Amazing Spider-Man

Colette Mullenhoff – Doctor Strange, Captain America: The Winter Soldier

Peter Muyzers – Elysium, District 9

Kenneth Nakada – Fantastic Four, Life of Pi

Steve Nichols – Suicide Squad, Guardians of the Galaxy

David Niednagel – X-Men: Days of Future Past, Transformers: Dark of the Moon

Brett Northcutt – Lucy, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides

Danielle Plantec – Immortals, Hereafter

Darren Michael Poe – The Hateful Eight, Godzilla

Nordin Rahhali – Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Iron Man 3

Philippe Rebours – Avengers: Age of Ultron, Avatar

Jay Redd – Alice Through the Looking Glass, Men in Black 3

Jonathan Rothbart – Deadpool, Avatar

Brad Schiff * – Kubo and the Two Strings, ParaNorman

J.D. Schwalm – The Fate of the Furious, The Jungle Book

Thomas J. Smith – Argo, Contagion

Jason Snell – Deepwater Horizon, Now You See Me

Robert Stadd – War Dogs, Public Enemies

Paul Story – The Jungle Book, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes

Ryan Tudhope – Deadpool, Looper

Robert Weaver – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows, Star Trek Into Darkness

Louis Zutavern – The Dictator, Elf

Writers

Karim Aïnouz – Love for Sale, Madame Satã

Rakhshan Bani-Etemad – Under the Skin of the City, The May Lady

Siddiq Barmak * – Opium War, Osama

Aida Begić * – Children of Sarajevo, Snow

Jeremy Brock – True Crimes, The Last King of Scotland

Jared Bush * – Zootopia, Moana

John Collee – Tanna, Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World

Buddhadeb Dasgupta – The Wrestlers, The Red Door

Kenneth Angelo Daurio, Jr. – The Secret Life of Pets, Despicable Me

Luke Davies – Lion, Life

Mohamed Diab – Clash, Cairo 678

Lav Diaz * – A Lullaby to the Sorrowful Mystery; Norte, the End of History

Katie Dippold – Snatched, Ghostbusters

Nelson Pereira dos Santos * – How Tasty Was My Little Frenchman, Barren Lives

Ildikó Enyedi * – Simon Magus, My Twentieth Century

Safi Faye * – Mossane, Lettre Paysanne

Feng Xiaogang – If You Are the One, A World Without Thieves

Paz Alicia Garciadiego – Bleak Street, Deep Crimson

Bahman Ghobadi – Turtles Can Fly, A Time for Drunken Horses

Goutam Ghose * – Shankhachil, Paar

Eric Heisserer – Arrival, Lights Out

Barry Jenkins * – Moonlight, Medicine for Melancholy

Alejandro Jodorowsky * – The Holy Mountain, El Topo

Phil Johnston * – Zootopia, Wreck-It Ralph

Kim Ki-duk * – 3-Iron, Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter…and Spring

Mohammed Lakhdar-Hamina * – Chronicle of the Years of Embers, The Winds of the Aures

Brit Marling – The East, Another Earth

Márta Mészáros * – Diary for My Children, Adoption

Mike Mills – 20th Century Women, Beginners

Idrissa Ouedraogo * – Tilaï, Yaaba

Éva Pataki – The Seventh Room, Diary for My Loves

Cinco Paul – The Secret Life of Pets, Despicable Me

Jordan Peele * – Get Out, Keanu

Simon Pegg – Run Fat Boy Run, Shaun of the Dead

Mohammad Rasoulof * – Manuscripts Don’t Burn, Goodbye

Eran Riklis * – Lemon Tree, The Syrian Bride

Céline Sciamma – My Life as a Zucchini, Tomboy

Mrinal Sen * – The Case Is Closed, In Search of Famine

Taylor Sheridan – Hell or High Water, Sicario

Sooni Taraporevala – Mississippi Masala, Salaam Bombay!

Tran Anh Hung * – Norwegian Wood, The Scent of Green Papaya

Joss Whedon – Marvel’s The Avengers, The Cabin in the Woods

William Wheeler – Queen of Katwe, The Reluctant Fundamentalist

Yau Nai-hoi – Three, Election

Mauricio Zacharias – Little Men, Love Is Strange

Martin Zandvliet * – Land of Mine, A Funny Man

Members-at-Large

Pippa Anderson

Margaret Bodde

Dan Bradley

Brooke Breton

Chris Brigham

Jill Brooks

Stephen Broussard

Stephen Campanelli

Joyce Cox *

Charles Croughwell

Andrew Z. Davis

Steve M. Davison

Bill Draper

Mitch Dubin

Christopher D. Edwards *

Mickey Giacomazzi

Richard Glasser

Jeffrey W. Harlacker

Thomas R. Harper

Jill Hopper

Craig Hosking

Gary Hymes

Andrea Kalas

Jeanie King

Natasha Léonnet

Todd London

Erika McKee

Mary McLaglen

Ujwal Narayan Nirgudkar

Cyndi Ochs

Howard Paar

Darwyn Peachey

Louis Phillips

Susan Pickett

Thomas Poole

Darrin Prescott

Bérénice Robinson

Lee Rosenthal

Rebekah Rudd

P. Scott Sakamoto

Dana Sano

William O. Schultz

Ellen H. Schwartz

William Sherak

Brian Smrz

John Stoneham, Jr.

David Taritero

Garrett Warren

Raymond Yeung

Associates

Rowena Arguelles

Peter Benedek

Jim Berkus

George Freeman

Harry Gold

Scott Greenberg

Brandt Joel

Keya Khayatian

Richard Klubeck

Jessica Lacy

Jon Levin

Rhonda Price

Hylda Queally

Philip Raskind

Stephanie Ritz

Rajendra Roy

Mick Sullivan

(* invited to join the Academy by multiple branches)