The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has sent out a record 774 invitations to new members, 39 percent of which are female and 30 percent of which are people of colour.
Invitees in the acting category included Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, Riz Ahmed, Keegan-Michael Key, Naomie Harris and Ruth Nega.
The 774 invitations tops the 683 issued last year and far surpasses the 322 in 2015.
The carefully selected list is part of the Academy's commitment to diversity, with members having the power to vote for the annual Oscars, which have recently caused furore over their often whiteness and maleness.
Invite list in full:
Actors
Riz Ahmed – Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Nightcrawler
Debbie Allen – Fame, Ragtime
Elena Anaya – Wonder Woman, The Skin I Live In
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan – Jodhaa Akbar, Devdas
Amitabh Bachchan – The Great Gatsby, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…
Monica Bellucci – Spectre, Bram Stoker’s Dracula
Gil Birmingham – Hell or High Water, Twilight series
Nazanin Boniadi – Ben-Hur, Iron Man
Daniel Brühl – The Zookeeper’s Wife, Inglourious Basterds
Maggie Cheung – Hero, In the Mood for Love
John Cho – Star Trek series, Harold & Kumar series
Priyanka Chopra – Baywatch, Barfi!
Matt Craven – X-Men: First Class, A Few Good Men
Terry Crews – The Expendables series, Draft Day
Warwick Davis – Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Harry Potter series
Colman Domingo – The Birth of a Nation, Selma
Adam Driver – Silence, Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Joel Edgerton – It Comes at Night, Loving
Chris Evans – Captain America series, Snowpiercer
Luke Evans – Beauty and the Beast, The Girl on the Train
Fan Bingbing – I Am Not Madame Bovary, Cell Phone
Elle Fanning – The Beguiled, 20th Century Women
Golshifteh Farahani – Paterson, About Elly
Anna Faris – Scary Movie series, Brokeback Mountain
Tom Felton – A United Kingdom, Harry Potter series
Rebecca Ferguson – The Girl on the Train, Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation
Lou Ferrigno – The Incredible Hulk, Hercules
Gal Gadot – Wonder Woman, Fast & Furious series
Charlotte Gainsbourg – Norman: The Moderate Rise and Tragic Fall of a New York Fixer, Melancholia
Jeff Garlin – Safety Not Guaranteed, WALL-E
Spencer Garrett – Public Enemies, Thank You for Smoking
Domhnall Gleeson – Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Ex Machina
Sharon Gless – The Star Chamber, Airport 1975
Donald Glover – The Martian, Magic Mike XXL
Judy Greer – Jurassic World, 13 Going on 30
Rupert Grint – Moonwalkers, Harry Potter series
Noel Gugliemi – Lowriders, The Fast and the Furious
Jon Hamm – Baby Driver, The Town
Armie Hammer – The Birth of a Nation, The Social Network
Naomie Harris – Moonlight, Skyfall
Leila Hatami – A Separation, Leila
Anne Heche – Rampart, Donnie Brasco
Lucas Hedges – Manchester by the Sea, Moonrise Kingdom
Chris Hemsworth – Thor series, Rush
Ciarán Hinds – Silence, Munich
Aldis Hodge – Hidden Figures, Straight Outta Compton
Bryce Dallas Howard – Jurassic World, The Help
Bonnie Hunt – The Green Mile, Jerry Maguire
Jiang Wen – Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Let the Bullets Fly
Dwayne Johnson – Moana, Central Intelligence
Leslie Jones – Ghostbusters, Masterminds
Keegan-Michael Key – Don’t Think Twice, Keanu
Aamir Khan – 3 Idiots, Lagaan
Irrfan Khan – Life of Pi, Slumdog Millionaire
Salman Khan – Sultan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan
Rinko Kikuchi – Pacific Rim, Babel
Zoë Kravitz – Divergent series, Mad Max: Fury Road
Sanaa Lathan – Out of Time, Love and Basketball
Carina Lau – Infernal Affairs 2, Days of Being Wild
Tony Leung – The Grandmaster; Lust, Caution
Rami Malek – Short Term 12, The Master
Leslie Mann – Funny People, Knocked Up
Kate McKinnon – Ghostbusters, Office Christmas Party
Sienna Miller – The Lost City of Z, American Sniper
Janelle Monáe – Hidden Figures, Moonlight
Michelle Monaghan – Patriots Day, Gone Baby Gone
Viggo Mortensen – Captain Fantastic, The Lord of the Rings series
Ruth Negga – Loving, Warcraft
Franco Nero – The Lost City of Z, Django
Elizabeth Olsen – Avengers: Age of Ultron, Martha Marcy May Marlene
Deepika Padukone – xXx: Return of Xander Cage, Piku
Sarah Paulson – Blue Jay, 12 Years a Slave
Robert Picardo – Hail, Caesar!; The Meddler
Amy Poehler – Inside Out, Sisters
Chris Pratt – Guardians of the Galaxy series, Jurassic World
Zachary Quinto – Star Trek series, Snowden
Édgar Ramírez – The Girl on the Train, Joy
Phylicia Rashad – Creed, For Colored Girls
Margot Robbie – Suicide Squad, The Wolf of Wall Street
Maya Rudolph – Maggie’s Plan, Bridesmaids
Hiroyuki Sanada – Life, The Twilight Samurai
Henry G. Sanders – Selma, Whiplash
Rodrigo Santoro – 300, Love Actually
Rade Šerbedžija – Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1, The Quiet American
Nestor Serrano – The Insider, Lethal Weapon 2
Amanda Seyfried – Les Misérables, Mean Girls
Molly Shannon – Other People, Me and Earl and the Dying Girl
Anna Deavere Smith – Rachel Getting Married, Philadelphia
Hailee Steinfeld – The Edge of Seventeen, True Grit
Kristen Stewart – Café Society, Twilight series
Omar Sy – Inferno, The Intouchables
Wanda Sykes – Snatched, Evan Almighty
Channing Tatum – Hail, Caesar!; Foxcatcher
Aaron Taylor-Johnson – Nocturnal Animals, Kick-Ass
Lauren Tom – The Joy Luck Club, Cadillac Man
Jeanne Tripplehorn – The Firm, Basic Instinct
Paz Vega – Kill the Messenger, Sex and Lucía
Dee Wallace – Grand Piano, E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial
Ming-Na Wen – Mulan, The Joy Luck Club
Betty White – You Again, The Proposal
Rebel Wilson – Pitch Perfect series, Bridesmaids
Mary Elizabeth Winstead – 10 Cloverfield Lane, Swiss Army Man
B.D. Wong – Mulan, Jurassic Park
Shailene Woodley – The Spectacular Now, The Descendants
Donnie Yen – Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Ip Man
Casting Directors
PoPing AuYeung – Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny, Man of Tai Chi
Yael Aviv – A Borrowed Identity, Miral
Constance Demontoy – Elle, Monsieur Lazhar
Corinna Glaus – Aloys, Night Train to Lisbon
Lindsay Graham – The Magnificent Seven, Suicide Squad
Kimberly Hardin – Hustle & Flow, Friday
Richard Hicks – Hell or High Water, Gravity
Priscilla John – Logan, Captain America: The First Avenger
Valorie Massalas – The Wedding Ringer, Gods and Monsters
Reg Poerscout-Edgerton – Crooked House, Kingsman: The Secret Service
Johanna Ray – Snowpiercer, Inglourious Basterds
Jamie Sparer Roberts – Moana, Frozen
Anna Maria Sambucco – Youth, The Great Beauty
Harika Uygur – Mustang, Three Monkeys
Francesco Vedovati – I Am Love, The Last Kiss
Cinematographers
José Luis Alcaine – The Skin I Live In, Volver
Affonso Beato – Love in the Time of Cholera, The Queen
Walter Carvalho – Carandiru, Central Station
Chung-Hoon Chung – Me and Earl and the Dying Girl, Stoker
Kiko de la Rica – Blancanieves, Sex and Lucía
Crystel Fournier – A Place on Earth, Tomboy
Robert Hardy – Ex Machina, Boy A
Camilla Hjelm Knudsen – Land of Mine, Little Soldier
Dan Laustsen – John Wick: Chapter 2, Crimson Peak
James Laxton – Moonlight, Medicine for Melancholy
Ernesto Pardo – Tempestad, The Naked Room (El Cuarto Desnudo)
Linus Sandgren – La La Land, Joy
André Turpin – Mommy; It’s Not Me, I Swear!
Zhao Xiaoding – The Flowers of War, House of Flying Daggers
Costume Designers
Renée April – Arrival, The Red Violin
Erin Benach – Loving, Blue Valentine
Suzy Benzinger – Café Society, Blue Jasmine
Arjun Bhasin – Three Generations, Monsoon Wedding
Diana Cilliers – The Last Face, District 9
Michele Clapton – Queen of the Desert, Separate Lies
Bina Daigeler – The Zookeeper’s Wife, Only Lovers Left Alive
Julian Day – Inferno, Brighton Rock
Jenny Eagan – Beasts of No Nation, Now You See Me
Steven Noble – A Monster Calls, Under the Skin
Karen Patch – Seven Psychopaths, The Royal Tenenbaums
Monique Prudhomme – The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus, Best in Show
Trish Summerville – The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo
Melissa Toth – Manchester by the Sea, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
Designers
Javier Ameijeiras – Black Nativity, Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close
Toni Barton – The Big Wedding, Sherlock Holmes
Danielle Berman – The Fate of the Furious, Memento
Kelly Berry – Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials, Spy
Stefania Cella – Black Mass, The Great Beauty
Ellen Christiansen – The Wolf of Wall Street, Across the Universe
Jim Clay – Woman in Gold, Captain Corelli’s Mandolin
Beverley Dunn – Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, The Great Gatsby
Brad Einhorn – Hail, Caesar!, A Time to Kill
Antxón Gómez – Julieta, Che
Regina Graves – Café Society, The Taking of Pelham 123
Isabelle Guay – Arrival, The Revenant
Paul Hotte – Arrival, 300
Elston Howard – Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, Ray
Helen Jarvis – Monuments Men, Rise of the Planet of the Apes
Tina Jones – Belle, The Last King of Scotland
Kathy Lucas – The Divergent Series: Allegiant, Foxcatcher
Naomi Shohan – Winter’s Tale, American Beauty
Carl Sprague – Infinitely Polar Bear, The Royal Tenenbaums
Jon Gary Steele – Burlesque, American History X
Patrick M. Sullivan, Jr. – J. Edgar, Memoirs of a Geisha
Karen J. TenEyck – Alice Through the Looking Glass, The Master
Shane Andrew Vieau – Suicide Squad, Juno
David Wasco – La La Land, Pulp Fiction
Elizabeth Wilcox – The BFG, Rise of the Planet of the Apes
Directors
Fatih Akin – In the Fade, The Edge of Heaven
Adolfo Aristarain – Common Places, A Place in the World
David Ayer – Suicide Squad, Fury
Nabil Ayouch – Horses of God, Ali Zaoua
Siddiq Barmak * – Opium War, Osama
Aida Begić * – Children of Sarajevo, Snow
Emmanuelle Bercot – Standing Tall, On My Way
Martin Butler – Tanna, Contact
Patricia Cardoso – Real Women Have Curves, The Water Carrier
Peter Ho-Sun Chan – Dragon, Perhaps Love
Derek Cianfrance – The Light between Oceans, Blue Valentine
Pedro Costa – Horse Money, Blood
Garth Davis – Lion
Bentley Dean – Tanna, Contact
Lav Diaz * – A Lullaby to the Sorrowful Mystery, Norte, the End of History
Carlos Diegues – Orfeu, Bye Bye Brazil
Nelson Pereira dos Santos * – How Tasty Was My Little Frenchman, Barren Lives
Nana Dzhordzhadze – 27 Missing Kisses, A Chef in Love
Ildikó Enyedi * – Simon Magus, My Twentieth Century
Amat Escalante – The Untamed, Heli
Safi Faye * – Mossane, Lettre Paysanne
Tom Ford – Nocturnal Animals, A Single Man
Goutam Ghose * – Dekha, Paar
Jessica Hausner – Amour Fou, Lourdes
Joanna Hogg – Archipelago, Exhibition
Hannes Holm – A Man Called Ove, Behind Blue Skies
Ann Hui – A Simple Life, Summer Snow
Christine Jeffs – Sunshine Cleaning, Sylvia
Barry Jenkins * – Moonlight, Medicine for Melancholy
Alejandro Jodorowsky * – The Holy Mountain, El Topo
Kim Ki-duk * – 3-Iron, Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter…and Spring
Zacharias Kunuk – Searchers, The Fast Runner (Atanarjuat)
Mohammed Lakhdar-Hamina * – Chronicle of the Years of Embers, The Winds of the Aures
David Mackenzie – Hell or High Water, Starred Up
Sharon Maguire – Incendiary, Bridget Jones’s Diary
Theodore Melfi – Hidden Figures, St. Vincent
Kleber Mendonça Filho – Aquarius, Neighboring Sounds
Brillante Mendoza – Thy Womb, Kinatay
Márta Mészáros * – Diary for My Children, Adoption
Takashi Miike – 13 Assassins, Ichi the Killer
Orlando Montiel – The Son of No One, A Guide to Recognizing Your Saints
Jocelyn Moorhouse – The Dressmaker, Proof
Kira Muratova – The Tuner, The Asthenic Syndrome
Héctor Olivera – El Mural, Funny Dirty Little War
Idrissa Ouedraogo * – Tilaï, Yaaba
Jordan Peele * – Get Out
Mohammad Rasoulof * – Manuscripts Don’t Burn, Goodbye
Eran Riklis * – The Human Resources Manager, Lemon Tree
Arturo Ripstein – Deep Crimson, The Beginning and the End
Guy Ritchie – Sherlock Holmes, Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels
Anthony Russo – Captain America: Civil War, Captain America: The Winter Soldier
Joseph Russo – Captain America: Civil War, Captain America: The Winter Soldier
Mrinal Sen * – The Case Is Closed, In Search of Famine
Cate Shortland – Lore, Somersault
Peter Sollett – Freeheld, Raising Victor Vargas
Juan Carlos Tabío – Guantanamera, Strawberry and Chocolate
Rawson Marshall Thurber – Central Intelligence, Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story
Johnnie To – Election, Exiled
Tran Anh Hung * – Norwegian Wood, The Scent of Green Papaya
Pablo Trapero – The Clan, Lion’s Den
Athina Rachel Tsangari – Chevalier, Attenberg
Paula van der Oest – Black Butterflies, Zus & Zo
Susanna White – Our Kind of Traitor, Nanny McPhee Returns
Martin Zandvliet * – Land of Mine, A Funny Man
Documentary
Ricardo Acosta – Sembene!, Marmato
John Akomfrah – The Stuart Hall Project, The Nine Muses
Natalia Almada – The Night Watchman (El Velador), The General
Mirra Bank – The Only Real Game, Last Dance
Geof Bartz – A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness, Crisis Hotline: Veterans Press 1
Diane Becker – We Are X, Jujitsu-ing Reality
Edet Belzberg – Watchers of the Sky, Children Underground
Don Bernier – An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power, Audrie & Daisy
Ruby Chen – Plastic China, The Rocking Sky
S. Leo Chiang – Out Run, Mr. Cao Goes to Washington
John Davey – In Jackson Heights, National Gallery
Keiko Deguchi * – God Knows Where I Am, Captivated: The Trials of Pamela Smart
Abigail E. Disney – The Armor of Light, Pray the Devil Back to Hell
Ezra Edelman – O.J.: Made in America, Cutie and the Boxer
Bob Eisenhardt – Meru, Shut Up & Sing
Diana El Jeiroudi – The Mulberry House, Dolls – A Woman From Damascus
Jihan El-Tahri – Nasser, Cuba: An African Odyssey
Geeta Gandbhir – Which Way Is the Front Line from Here? The Life and Time of Tim Hetherington, Music by Prudence
Lina Gopaul – The Stuart Hall Project, The Nine Muses
Nadia Hallgren – Motherland, Trapped
Nick Higgins – The Crash Reel, First Position
John Hoffman – Rancher, Farmer, Fisherman; LaLee’s Kin: The Legacy of Cotton
Tabitha Jackson – 20,000 Days on Earth, The Imposter
Kristi Jacobson – Solitary, A Place at the Table
Janus Billeskov Jansen * – The Act of Killing, Burma VJ
Judy Kibinge – Wagalla – The Story of a Massacre, Headlines in History
Brian Knappenberger – Nobody Speak: Trials of the Free Press, The Internet’s Own Boy
Dan Krauss – Extremis, The Death of Kevin Carter: Casualty of the Bang Bang Club
Penny Lane – Nuts!, Our Nixon
Grace Lee – American Revolutionary: The Evolution of Grace Lee Boggs, The Grace Lee Project
Lisa Leeman – Awake: The Life of Yogananda, One Lucky Elephant
Audrey Marrs – Inside Job, No End in Sight
Hilla Medalia – Dancing in Jaffa, Web Junkie
Jonas Mekas – Reminiscences of a Journey to Lithuania, The Brig
Justine Nagan – Abacus: Small Enough to Jail, Life Itself
Joanna Natasegara – The White Helmets, Virunga
Marilyn Ness – Cameraperson, Trapped
Peter Nicks – The Force, The Waiting Room
Orwa Nyrabia – Return to Homs, Dolls – A Woman From Damascus
Alanis Obomsawin – Hi-Ho Mistahey!, Kanehsatake: 270 Years of Resistance
Eva Orner – Chasing Asylum, Taxi to the Dark Side
Heloísa Passos – Manda Bala (Send a Bullet), Viva Volta
Anand Patwardhan – Jai Bhim Comrade; Pitra, Putra Aur Dharamyuddha (Father, Son and Holy War)
Leanne Pooley – Beyond the Edge, The Topp Twins: Untouchable Girls
Gianfranco Rosi – Fire at Sea, Sacro Gra
AJ Schnack – Speaking Is Difficult, We Always Lie to Strangers
Fisher Stevens – Before the Flood, The Cove
Jean-Marie Téno – Lieux Saints (Sacred Places), Chef! (Chief!)
Ben Tsiang – The Chinese Mayor, Go Grandriders
Orlando von Einsiedel – The White Helmets, Virunga
Aaron Wickenden – Best of Enemies, Finding Vivian Maier
Marina Zenovich – Water & Power: A California Heist, Roman Polanski: Wanted and Desired
Executives
Hussain Amarshi
Robert Bakish
Glen Basner
David Beaubaire
Dori Begley
Jonathan Berg
Gillian E. Bohrer
Jim Burke
Elizabeth Cantillon
Jeff Clanagan
Stuart Ford
Nancy Gerstman
Andrea Giannetti
Kira Goldberg
Julie Goldstein
Peter Goldwyn
Carla Hacken *
Mike Hopkins
Matt Jackson
Zygi Kamasa
Scott Kennedy
Charles D. King
Eda Kowan
Niija Kuykendall
Winnie Lau
Miky Lee
Helen Lee-Kim
Peter Levinsohn
Alison Lima
Laurie May
Tendo Nagenda
DanTram Nguyen
Rachel O’Connor
Hengameh Panahi
Eric Paquette
John Penotti
Abhijay Prakash
Elizabeth Raposo
Shari Redstone
Emily Russo
Erin Siminoff
Alison Thompson
Michael Wright
Film Editors
Spencer Averick – 13th, Selma
Alexandre de Franceschi – Lion, Bright Star
Keiko Deguchi * – God Knows Where I Am, Fur: An Imaginary Portrait of Diane Arbus
Tracy Granger – Still Life, Boys Don’t Cry
Sabine Hoffman – Maggie’s Plan, Elvis & Nixon
Edie Ichioka – The Boxtrolls, Toy Story 2
Janus Billeskov Jansen * – The Hunt, The Act of Killing
Céline Kélépikis – The Red Turtle, Now or Never
Melissa Kent – American Pastoral, The Age of Adaline
Juan Carlos Macías – Wild Horses, The Official Story
Jim May – Goosebumps, The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe
Fredrik Morheden – A Man Called Ove, The New Country
Christopher Murrie * – Kubo and the Two Strings, Coraline
Tania Michel Nehme – Tanna, Charlie’s Country
Tia Nolan – Annie, Friends With Benefits
Anne Østerud – The Hunt, The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo
Gregory Perler – Sing, Despicable Me
Jacopo Quadri – Fire at Sea, The Dreamers
Fabienne Rawley – Zootopia, MonsterHouse
Jake Roberts – Hell or High Water, Brooklyn
Hayedeh Safiyari – The Salesman, A Separation
Nat Sanders – Moonlight, Short Term 12
Per Sandholt – Land of Mine, A Funny Man
Suzanne Spangler – Imperial Dreams, Smashed
Molly Malene Stensgaard – Land of Mine, Melancholia
Alexandra Strauss – I Am Not Your Negro, A Pigeon Sat on a Branch Reflecting on Existence
Christian Wagner – The Fate of the Furious, Furious Seven
Monika Willi – Amour, The Piano Teacher
Kate Williams – The Whole Truth, Frozen River
Dan Zimmerman – The Dark Tower, The Maze Runner
Lucia Zucchetti – Their Finest, The Queen
Eric Zumbrunnen – Her, Adaptation
Makeup Artists and Hairstylists
Richard Alonzo – Star Trek Beyond, Alice in Wonderland
Alessandro Bertolazzi – Suicide Squad, Fury
Christine Beveridge – The Monuments Men, Under the Skin
Felicity Bowring – Gold; Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy
Jerry DeCarlo – Carol, Julie & Julia
Patricia DeHaney – Sully, Interstellar
Naomi Donne – Cinderella, PhilomenaDonne – Cinderella, Philomena
Linda Dowds – RoboCop, Rampart
Audrey Doyle – Legend, Mad Max: Fury Road
Tina Earnshaw – The Promise, Titanic
Rick Findlater – L’Odyssée (The Odyssey), The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey
Paul Gooch – Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children, Maleficent
Fae Hammond – Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, The Legend of Tarzan
Miia Kovero – Inherent Vice, The Master
Michael Marino – American Pastoral, The Wrestler
Frances Mathias – Saving Mr. Banks, Beginners
Christopher Nelson – Suicide Squad, Frank Miller’s Sin City
Elaine Offers – The Kids Are All Right, Far From Heaven
Conor O’Sullivan – The Dark Knight, Saving Private Ryan
Daniel Phillips – Florence Foster Jenkins, The Queen
Luigi Rocchetti – Ben-Hur, The Nativity Story
Morag Ross – Hugo, The Aviator
Nikoletta Skarlatos – Free State of Jones, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay (Parts 1 & 2)
Vittorio Sodano – Il Divo, Apocalypto
Shane Thomas – The Dressmaker, Hacksaw Ridge
Kenneth Walker – Loving, For Colored Girls
Kerry Warn – The Great Gatsby, Australia
Carla White – Hands of Stone, August: Osage County
Ann Pala Williams – Live by Night, Click
Jeremy Woodhead – Doctor Strange, Snowpiercer
Music
Mark Adler – Merchants of Doubt, Food, Inc.
Edesio Alejandro – La Pared de las Palabras, Suite Habana
Nancy Allen – Collateral Beauty, Black Swan
David Amram – The Manchurian Candidate, Splendor in the Grass
Craig Armstrong – Snowden, The Great Gatsby
Angelo Badalamenti – Mulholland Drive, Cousins
Nicholas Britell – Moonlight, The Big Short
Nick Cave – Hell or High Water, The Road
Jordan Corngold – War Dogs, Bridge of Spies
Warren Ellis – Hell or High Water, The Road
Lisa Gerrard – Jane Got a Gun, Layer Cake
Justin Hurwitz – La La Land, Whiplash
Jimmy Jam – Akeelah and the Bee, Poetic Justice
Todd Kasow – Miles Ahead, Inside Llewyn Davis
Abel Korzeniowski – Nocturnal Animals, A Single Man
Mica Levi – Jackie, Under the Skin
Terry Lewis – Akeelah and the Bee, Poetic Justice
Lin-Manuel Miranda – Moana, Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Atli Örvarsson – The Edge of Seventeen, The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones
Benj Pasek – La La Land, Trolls
Justin Paul – La La Land, Trolls
Laurent Perez Del Mar – The Red Turtle, Fear(s) of the Dark
Jocelyn Pook – Augustine, William Shakespeare’s The Merchant of Venice
Laura Rossi – Unfinished Song, London to Brighton
Philip Sheppard – Love, Marilyn, The Tillman Story
Stephen James Taylor – Southside With You, Why Do Fools Fall in Love
Justin Timberlake – The Book of Love, Trolls
Benjamin Wallfisch – Hidden Figures, Lights Out
Debbie Wiseman – Middletown, Wilde
Producers
Khadija Alami – Insoumise (Rebellious Girl), Itar El-Layl (Narrow Frame of Midnight)
Joshua Astrachan – Paterson, Short Term 12
Fred Berger – The Autopsy of Jane Doe, La La Land
Jason Michael Berman – Burning Sands, The Birth of a Nation
Moritz Borman – Snowden, W.
Karin Chien – Circumstance, The Exploding Girl
Michael Costigan – Ghost in the Shell, A Bigger Splash
Pablo Cruz – Cesar Chavez, Miss Bala
Mel Eslyn – Lamb, The One I Love
Howard Gertler – How to Survive a Plague, Shortbus
Aaron L. Gilbert – Beatriz at Dinner, The Birth of a Nation
Mindy Goldberg – Low Down, Junebug
Carla Hacken * – The Book of Henry, Hell or High Water
Jordan Horowitz – La La Land, The Kids Are All Right
Lars Knudsen – American Honey, Beginners
Juan de Dios Larraín – Jackie, No
Sophia Lin – Z for Zachariah, Take Shelter
Michel Merkt – Elle, Toni Erdmann
Bertha Navarro – Pan’s Labyrinth, The Devil’s Backbone
Alex Orlovsky – The Place beyond the Pines, Blue Valentine
Adele Romanski – Moonlight, Morris From America
Robert Salerno – Nocturnal Animals, We Need to Talk About Kevin
Jeffrey Sharp – The Yellow Birds, You Can Count on Me
Nansun Shi – Flying Swords of Dragon Gate, A Simple Life
Gabrielle Tana – Philomena, The Invisible Woman
Jenno Topping – Hidden Figures, Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children
Frida Torresblanco – Rudo y Cursi, Pan’s Labyrinth
Jay Van Hoy – Complete Unknown, Ain’t Them Bodies Saints
Julie Yorn – Hell or High Water, The Other Woman
Public Relations
Clive Baillie
Michael Brown
Matt Cowal
Tomy Drissi
Sonya Y. Ede-Williams
Lynne Frank
Jonathan Garson
Peter Giannascoli
Marvin Gray
Simon Hewlett
Melissa Holloway
Angela Johnson
Wellington Love
Michelle Marks
Bill Neil
Douglas Neil
Angela Paura
Heather Johnson Phillips
Tom Piechura
Pamela Rodi
Ivette Rodriguez
Jeff Sanderson
Jerry Schmitz
Lauren Schwartz
Carol Sewell
Michael Singer
Afrat Spalding
Kristin Stark
Maggie Todd
Norman Wang
Bumble Ward
Joe Whitmore
Lea Yardum
Kevin Allen Yoder
Short Films and Feature Animation
Sélim Azzazi – Ennemis Intérieurs, Enterrez Nos Chiens (Bury Our Dogs)
Matt Baer – The Croods, How to Train Your Dragon
Kyle Balda – Despicable Me 3, Minions
Aske Bang – Silent Nights, The Stranger
Jacquie Barnbrook – Live Music, The ChubbChubbs!
Claude Barras – My Life as a Zucchini, Banquise (Icefloe)
Eric Beckman – When Marnie Was There, Song of the Sea
Jared Bush * – Zootopia, Moana
Carlos E. Cabral – Big Hero 6, Frozen
Giacun Caduff – La Femme et le TGV, 2B or Not 2B
John K. Carr – How to Train Your Dragon 2, Over the Hedge
Jeeyun Sung Chisholm – Ice Age: Collision Course, The Peanuts Movie
Jericca Cleland – Ratchet & Clank, Arthur Christmas
Andrew Coats – Smash and Grab, Borrowed Time
John Cohen – The Angry Birds Movie, Despicable Me
Lindsey Collins – Finding Dory, WALL-E
Devin Crane – Megamind, Monsters vs Aliens
Ricardo Curtis – The Book of Life, Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who
Richard Daskas – Turbo, Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas
Kristof Deák – Sing, Losing It
Jason Deamer – Piper, Monsters University
David DeVan – Finding Dory, Brave
Walt Dohrn – Trolls, Mr. Peabody & Sherman
Rob Dressel – Moana, Big Hero 6
Stefan Eichenberger – Heimatland (Wonderland), Parvaneh
David Eisenmann – Pearl, Toy Story 3
Patrik Eklund – Seeds of the Fall, Instead of Abracadabra
Steve Emerson * – Kubo and the Two Strings, The Boxtrolls
Lise Fearnley – Me and My Moulton, The Danish Poet
Mathias Fjellström – Seeds of the Fall, Instead of Abracadabra
Arish Fyzee – The Pirate Fairy, Planes
Juanjo Giménez – Timecode, Maximum Penalty
Andrew Gordon – Monsters University, Presto
Jinko Gotoh – The Little Prince, 9
Eric Guillon – Sing, The Secret Life of Pets
Lou Hamou-Lhadj – Borrowed Time, Day & Night
John Hill – Turbo, Shrek Forever After
Steven “Shaggy” Hornby – How to Train Your Dragon 2, Rise of the Guardians
Steven Clay Hunter – Brave, The Incredibles
Alessandro Jacomini – Big Hero 6, Tangled
Christopher Jenkins – Home, Surf's Up
Sean D. Jenkins – Wreck-It Ralph, Bolt
Phil Johnston * – Zootopia, Wreck-It Ralph
Oliver Jones * – Kubo and the Two Strings, ParaNorman
Mohit Kallianpur – Frozen, Tangled
Max Karli – My Life as a Zucchini, Victoria
Michael Kaschalk – Big Hero 6, Paperman
Karsten Kiilerich – Albert, When Life Departs
Timothy Lamb – Trolls, Mr. Peabody & Sherman
Gina Warr Lawes – Zootopia, Kung Fu Panda 2
Sang Jun Lee – Rio 2, Epic
Meg LeFauve – The Good Dinosaur, Inside Out
Jenny Lerew – Mr. Peabody & Sherman, Flushed Away
Brad Lewis – Storks, Ratatouille
Carl Ludwig – Rio, Ice Age
Andrew Okpeaha MacLean – Feels Good, Sikumi (On the Ice)
MaryAnn Malcomb – Free Birds, Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron
Anders Mastrup – Albert, When Life Departs
Moon Molson – The Bravest, the Boldest; Crazy Beats Strong Every Time
Dave Mullins – Cars 2, Up
Michelle Murdocca – Hotel Transylvania, Open Season
Christopher Murrie * – Kubo and the Two Strings, Coraline
Ramsey Naito – The Boss Baby, The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie
Damon O’Beirne – Kung Fu Panda 3, Rise of the Guardians
Hyrum Virl Osmond – Moana, Frozen
Greg Pak – Happy Fun Room, Super Power Blues
James Palumbo – Ice Age: Collision Course, Ice Age: Continental Drift
Christine Panushka – The Content of Clouds, The Sum of Them
Pierre Perifel – Rise of the Guardians, Kung Fu Panda 2
Jeffrey Jon Pidgeon – Monsters University, Up
David Pimentel – Moana, Big Hero 6
Elvira Pinkhas – Ice Age: Collision Course, Rio 2
Kori Rae – Monsters University, Tokyo Mater
Mahesh Ramasubramanian – Home, Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted
Ferenc Rofusz – Gravitáció (Gravitation), The Fly
Vicki Saulls – The Peanuts Movie, Ice Age: Continental Drift
Brad Schiff * – Kubo and the Two Strings, The Boxtrolls
William Schwab – Frozen, Wreck-It Ralph
Gina Shay – Trolls, Shrek Forever After
Jeff Snow – Over the Hedge, The Road to El Dorado
Peter Sohn – The Good Dinosaur, Partly Cloudy
Debra Solomon – My Kingdom, Getting Over Him in 8 Songs or Less
David Soren – Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie, Turbo
Cara Speller – Pear Cider and Cigarettes, Pearl
Peggy Stern – Chuck Jones: Memories of Childhood; The Moon and the Son: An Imagined Conversation
Michael Stocker – Finding Dory, Toy Story 3
Arianne Sutner – Kubo and the Two Strings, ParaNorman
Ennio Torresan – Turbo, Till Sbornia Takes Us Apart
Géza M. Toth – Mama, Maestro
Anna Udvardy – Sing, Deep Breath
Wayne Unten – Frozen, Tick Tock Tale
Theodore Ushev – Blind Vaysha, Gloria Victoria
Robert Valley – Pear Cider and Cigarettes, Shinjuku
Timo von Gunten – La Femme et le TGV, Mosquito
Gil Zimmerman – How to Train Your Dragon 2, Puss in Boots
Marilyn Zornado – Old-Time Film, Mona Lisa Descending a Staircase
Sound
Peter Albrechtsen – The Happiest Day in the Life of Olli Mäki, The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo
Christopher Assells – John Wick: Chapter 2, Spectre
David Bach – 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi, Suicide Squad
Sylvain Bellemare – Arrival, Incendies
Miriam Biderman – Don’t Call Me Son, The Second Mother
Charlotte Buys – Call Me Thief, White Wedding
Charlie Campagna – Blade Runner 2049, Nocturnal Animals
Harry Cohen – The Fate of the Furious, The Hateful Eight
Mohammad Reza Delpak – The Salesman, A Separation
Yann Delpuech – The Founder, Saving Mr. Banks
José Luis Díaz – Wild Tales, The Secret in Their Eyes
Jesse K-D. Dodd – The Fate of the Furious, Jurassic World
Amrit Pritam Dutta – Kochadaiiyaan, Slumdog Millionaire
Ezra Dweck – Black Mass, Metallica Through the Never
William Files – Deadpool, Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Bernard Gariépy Strobl – Arrival, War Witch
Mariusz Glabinski – The Wall, The Fifth Estate
Peter Grace – Hacksaw Ridge, The Square
Gu Changning – Monk Comes Down the Mountain, Caught in the Web
Robert Hein – Café Society, Blue Jasmine
Douglas Jackson – Logan, Schindler’s List
Jonathan Klein – Live by Night, Argo
Claude La Haye – Arrival, The Red Violin
Robert Mackenzie – Hacksaw Ridge, The Grandmaster
Tony Martinez – Carol, Revolutionary Road
Steve A. Morrow – La La Land, Up in the Air
Jean-Paul Mugel – Jackie; Paris, Texas
Cheryl Nardi – Captain America: Civil War, Brave
Al Nelson – Alice Through the Looking Glass, Jurassic World
Marc Orts – A Monster Calls, Che
Daniel Pagan – All Eyez on Me, Frost/Nixon
Geoffrey Patterson – Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, Twister
Margit Pfeiffer – Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, Warrior
Becki Ponting – Philomena, Atonement
Andy Potvin – The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, Life of Pi
Richard Quinn – Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Gone Girl
Jacob Ribicoff – Manchester by the Sea, The Wrestler
Robert L. Sephton – Smurfs: The Lost Village, Remember the Titans
Guntis Sics – Kong: Skull Island, Moulin Rouge
Jane Tattersall – Barney’s Version, American Psycho
Steven Ticknor – Spider-Man: Homecoming, The Lincoln Lawyer
Derek Vanderhorst – Hidden Figures, The Ides of March
Bryon E. Williams – Kubo and the Two Strings, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay (Parts 1 & 2)
Katy Wood – Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, True Grit
Andy Wright – Hacksaw Ridge, Ponyo
Visual Effects
Arundi Asregadoo – The Legend of Tarzan, The Revenant
Steve Begg – Spectre, Casino Royale
Félix Bergés – A Monster Calls, The Impossible
Angus Bickerton – Victor Frankenstein, Dark Shadows
Jason Billington – Deepwater Horizon, Avatar
Nafees Bin Zafar – Kung Fu Panda 3, How to Train Your Dragon 2
Rod Bogart – John Carter, Brave
Cosmas Paul Bolger, Jr. – Frozen, The Day the Earth Stood Still
Pierre Buffin – The Divergent Series: Allegiant, Life of Pi
Sonja Burchard – Rise of the Guardians, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
Mark Byers – Hidden Figures, The Sea of Trees
Mike Chambers – Alice Through the Looking Glass, Inception
Vincent Cirelli – Doctor Strange, Captain America: Civil War
Brian Cox – The Wolverine, The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader
Joyce Cox * – The Jungle Book, Avatar
Jan Philip Cramer – Independence Day: Resurgence, Deadpool
Janelle Croshaw – Tron: Legacy, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
Denise Davis – Pixels, X-Men: First Class
Brennan Doyle – Marvel’s The Avengers, Transformers: Dark of the Moon
Pauline Duvall – Deadpool, Star Trek Beyond
Christopher D. Edwards * – Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Doctor Strange
Steve Emerson * – Kubo and the Two Strings, The Boxtrolls
Doug Epps – Mars Needs Moms, Disney’s A Christmas Carol
Conny Fauser – Tomorrowland, Iron Man
Paul Giacoppo – Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Pacific Rim
Joachim Grüninger – The Impossible, John Rabe
Rhonda C. Gunner – The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Wrath of the Titans
Craig Hammack – Deepwater Horizon, Tomorrowland
Jonathan Harb – The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1, Elysium
Darren Hendler – Furious Seven, Maleficent
Erik Henry – Dead Man Down, The Expendables 2
David Hodgins – Transformers: Dark of the Moon, 2012
Matt Johnson – Into the Woods, X-Men: First Class
Oliver Jones * – Kubo and the Two Strings, ParaNorman
Nikos Kalaitzidis – The Fate of the Furious, X-Men: Days of Future Past
Daniel Kramer – Ghostbusters, Edge of Tomorrow
Francois Lambert – Ant-Man, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest
Mohen Leo – Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Deepwater Horizon
John M. Levin – Jurassic World, Lucy
Jacqui Lopez – Elysium, The Great Gatsby
Fumi Mashimo – Avengers: Age of Ultron, The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor
Glen McIntosh – The Mummy, Jurassic World
Keith Francis Miller – Wonder Woman, Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice
Mohsen Mousavi – Independence Day: Resurgence, The Amazing Spider-Man
Colette Mullenhoff – Doctor Strange, Captain America: The Winter Soldier
Peter Muyzers – Elysium, District 9
Kenneth Nakada – Fantastic Four, Life of Pi
Steve Nichols – Suicide Squad, Guardians of the Galaxy
David Niednagel – X-Men: Days of Future Past, Transformers: Dark of the Moon
Brett Northcutt – Lucy, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides
Danielle Plantec – Immortals, Hereafter
Darren Michael Poe – The Hateful Eight, Godzilla
Nordin Rahhali – Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Iron Man 3
Philippe Rebours – Avengers: Age of Ultron, Avatar
Jay Redd – Alice Through the Looking Glass, Men in Black 3
Jonathan Rothbart – Deadpool, Avatar
Brad Schiff * – Kubo and the Two Strings, ParaNorman
J.D. Schwalm – The Fate of the Furious, The Jungle Book
Thomas J. Smith – Argo, Contagion
Jason Snell – Deepwater Horizon, Now You See Me
Robert Stadd – War Dogs, Public Enemies
Paul Story – The Jungle Book, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes
Ryan Tudhope – Deadpool, Looper
Robert Weaver – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows, Star Trek Into Darkness
Louis Zutavern – The Dictator, Elf
Writers
Karim Aïnouz – Love for Sale, Madame Satã
Rakhshan Bani-Etemad – Under the Skin of the City, The May Lady
Siddiq Barmak * – Opium War, Osama
Aida Begić * – Children of Sarajevo, Snow
Jeremy Brock – True Crimes, The Last King of Scotland
Jared Bush * – Zootopia, Moana
John Collee – Tanna, Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World
Buddhadeb Dasgupta – The Wrestlers, The Red Door
Kenneth Angelo Daurio, Jr. – The Secret Life of Pets, Despicable Me
Luke Davies – Lion, Life
Mohamed Diab – Clash, Cairo 678
Lav Diaz * – A Lullaby to the Sorrowful Mystery; Norte, the End of History
Katie Dippold – Snatched, Ghostbusters
Nelson Pereira dos Santos * – How Tasty Was My Little Frenchman, Barren Lives
Ildikó Enyedi * – Simon Magus, My Twentieth Century
Safi Faye * – Mossane, Lettre Paysanne
Feng Xiaogang – If You Are the One, A World Without Thieves
Paz Alicia Garciadiego – Bleak Street, Deep Crimson
Bahman Ghobadi – Turtles Can Fly, A Time for Drunken Horses
Goutam Ghose * – Shankhachil, Paar
Eric Heisserer – Arrival, Lights Out
Barry Jenkins * – Moonlight, Medicine for Melancholy
Alejandro Jodorowsky * – The Holy Mountain, El Topo
Phil Johnston * – Zootopia, Wreck-It Ralph
Kim Ki-duk * – 3-Iron, Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter…and Spring
Mohammed Lakhdar-Hamina * – Chronicle of the Years of Embers, The Winds of the Aures
Brit Marling – The East, Another Earth
Márta Mészáros * – Diary for My Children, Adoption
Mike Mills – 20th Century Women, Beginners
Idrissa Ouedraogo * – Tilaï, Yaaba
Éva Pataki – The Seventh Room, Diary for My Loves
Cinco Paul – The Secret Life of Pets, Despicable Me
Jordan Peele * – Get Out, Keanu
Simon Pegg – Run Fat Boy Run, Shaun of the Dead
Mohammad Rasoulof * – Manuscripts Don’t Burn, Goodbye
Eran Riklis * – Lemon Tree, The Syrian Bride
Céline Sciamma – My Life as a Zucchini, Tomboy
Mrinal Sen * – The Case Is Closed, In Search of Famine
Taylor Sheridan – Hell or High Water, Sicario
Sooni Taraporevala – Mississippi Masala, Salaam Bombay!
Tran Anh Hung * – Norwegian Wood, The Scent of Green Papaya
Joss Whedon – Marvel’s The Avengers, The Cabin in the Woods
William Wheeler – Queen of Katwe, The Reluctant Fundamentalist
Yau Nai-hoi – Three, Election
Mauricio Zacharias – Little Men, Love Is Strange
Martin Zandvliet * – Land of Mine, A Funny Man
Members-at-Large
Pippa Anderson
Margaret Bodde
Dan Bradley
Brooke Breton
Chris Brigham
Jill Brooks
Stephen Broussard
Stephen Campanelli
Joyce Cox *
Charles Croughwell
Andrew Z. Davis
Steve M. Davison
Bill Draper
Mitch Dubin
Christopher D. Edwards *
Mickey Giacomazzi
Richard Glasser
Jeffrey W. Harlacker
Thomas R. Harper
Jill Hopper
Craig Hosking
Gary Hymes
Andrea Kalas
Jeanie King
Natasha Léonnet
Todd London
Erika McKee
Mary McLaglen
Ujwal Narayan Nirgudkar
Cyndi Ochs
Howard Paar
Darwyn Peachey
Louis Phillips
Susan Pickett
Thomas Poole
Darrin Prescott
Bérénice Robinson
Lee Rosenthal
Rebekah Rudd
P. Scott Sakamoto
Dana Sano
William O. Schultz
Ellen H. Schwartz
William Sherak
Brian Smrz
John Stoneham, Jr.
David Taritero
Garrett Warren
Raymond Yeung
Associates
Rowena Arguelles
Peter Benedek
Jim Berkus
George Freeman
Harry Gold
Scott Greenberg
Brandt Joel
Keya Khayatian
Richard Klubeck
Jessica Lacy
Jon Levin
Rhonda Price
Hylda Queally
Philip Raskind
Stephanie Ritz
Rajendra Roy
Mick Sullivan
(* invited to join the Academy by multiple branches)
