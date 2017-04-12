They broke Andrew Garfield's heart, and Sally Field hated being in them - they could only be The Amazing Spider-Man films.

Despite this, Marc Webb - director of both the 2012 and 2014 outing - has remained positive about his experience in bringing the Marvel web-slinger to screen in the Sony Pictures films.

He told Collider: “It's hard for me to think about it, in terms of regrets - there are so many things that I'm proud of.”

“There was an ambition with the second movie, in particular,” he elaborated. “The idea that it's a superhero that can't save everybody is something that I'm really proud of. I' really proud of the ambition of that because it's an important message, and I believe in that. I believe in what we were after, They're really, really difficult movies to make. They're complex in ways that people don't fully understand. They weren't disasters.”

Webb was hopeful to turn the franchise into a trilogy until Marvel snatched Spidey back to induct him into the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe, wasting no time in introducing him in Captain America: Civil War, played by Tom Holland, in 2016.

His standalone movie - Spider-Man: Homecoming - will be released later this year.

Webb's new film, Gifted, is an independent drama starring Captain America actor Chris Evans as a father drawn into a custody battle.