After its somewhat rickety start out of the gate, seeing Ben Affleck seemingly dither over directing before eventually being replaced by Matt Reeves, The Batman may finally be rolling towards production.

With news that DC are keen to film a second project this year, alongside James Wan's Aquaman, Josh Gad dropped a particularly telling (read: unsubtle) hint on his Twitter page.

All he posted was an image of The Penguin from the comics, with no caption and no follow-up. Presumably, that's hinting he's signed on to play The Penguin.

It could be a red herring, certainly, but Gad's social media presence is a very carefully crafted one, as seen in his viral interrogation of fellow Murder on the Orient Express co-star Daisy Ridley.

There must be some very clear intent behind the tweet, with the timing of it making it a good fit for The Batman. That said, it could always be in connection with another DCEU project (Gotham City Sirens? Joss Whedon's Batgirl?), or even something else entirely, like an animated film.



Either way, hopefully, an official announcement will confirm the news soon.