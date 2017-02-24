After reportedly rocky negotiations, Matt Reeves has closed a deal with Warner Bros to direct The Batman.

Reeves was the frontrunner for the job and has previously directed Cloverfield, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and War for the Planet of the Apes and executive produced 10 Cloverfield Lane, having worked closely with J.J. Abrams on several occasions.

“I have loved the Batman story since I was a child,” Reeves commented.

“He is such an iconic and compelling character, and one that resonates with me deeply.

“I am incredibly honored and excited to be working with Warner Bros. to bring an epic and emotional new take on the Caped Crusader to the big screen.”

Affleck, who dropped out of directing The Batman so he could focus on playing him in the movie, wrote on Twitter: “Welcome to the Batcave, @MattReevesLA,” with Reeves responding: “Ha! Thanks so much, man. So excited.”

The Batman will now focus on casting as it heads towards production.